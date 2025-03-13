Real Madrid dealt blow as key player picks up hamstring injury in UCL win against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid have been dealt a defensive blow, as Ferland Mendy has picked up a hamstring injury. Mendy featured for 83 minutes in Los Blancos' 4-2 penalty shootout win over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UCL Round of 16.

Ad

However, he had to be replaced by Fran Garcia due to a discomfort in his muscle. He was then subjected to some tests to ascertain the extent of the injury.

The report concerning Mendy's injury has now been published via realmadrid.com, and it reads:

"Following tests carried out today on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the hamstring of his left leg. The outcome is pending."

Ad

Trending

Despite struggling with his form in this campaign, Mendy has remained Carlo Ancelotti's preferred option at left-back. The French defender has registered 30 appearances and delivered two assists for Los Blancos this season.

Rumors regarding his future at the Santiago Bernabeu have also emerged in recent weeks. However, he's contracted at the club till June 2028. In his potential absence, Garcia is expected to replace him at left-back in Madrid's starting XI. The Spaniard has delivered three assists in 30 games this season.

Ad

"He asked to be subbed off" - Real Madrid manager on Vinicius Junior's substitution against Atletico Madrid

Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Vinicius requested to be substituted in their UCL win over Atletico Madrid. Following a 2-2 aggregate scoreline, Los Blancos eliminated Atletico on penalties (4-2).

Ad

In an interview with Prime Video after the game, Ancelotti was asked about Vinicius's substitution. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Vinicius asked to be subbed off as he was so tired… …and we didn’t want him to take another penalty after missing the first one."

In the 70th minute, Vinicius missed a penalty that might have won the game for Los Blancos. He was then replaced by Endrick in extra time (115th minute). However, Real Madrid emerged victorious and will face Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the 2024-25 UCL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback