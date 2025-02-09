Real Madrid dealt blow as key player picks up injury, set to miss both legs of UCL clash against Manchester City

Real Madrid have confirmed that Lucas Vazquez will miss the upcoming Champions League game against Manchester City. The LaLiga champions are preparing to lock horns with the Cityzens on Tuesday, February 10, in the first leg of the UCL Playoffs.

Los Blancos finished 11th in the European league table this season, securing a seeded place in the playoffs. Manchester City, meanwhile, ended up in 22nd place.

Real Madrid have now suffered a blow ahead of the game. The LaLiga giants are already without Dani Carvajal, who is out for the season with an ACL injury. Vazquez has been filling in for his countryman, but it now appears that he will also be out for a while with a hamstring injury.

Los Blancos recently shared an update regarding the matter on their website, which states:

"After the tests carried out today on our player Lucas Vázquez by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the hamstring of his left leg. He is out of the squad for the Manchester match. Pending evolution."

Los Blancos could turn to Federico Valverde to operate in the right-back role, with AS reporting that Lucas Vazquez could be out for around three weeks. That means that the Spaniard could miss the second leg against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu next week as well.

Are Manchester City eyeing a Real Madrid star?

Manchester City have apparently set their sights on Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to Fichajes. The Englishman has taken his game to a higher level since completing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023.

Bellingham has registered 33 goals and 23 assists from 74 games across competitions for Los Blancos to date. Pep Guardiola is impressed with the 21-year-old and has reportedly asked the Cityzens to secure his services.

Manchester City are laying down succession plans for Kevin De Bruyne, who is already in the final phase of his career. The Belgian has already displayed signs of regression and is heavily linked with a move to the MLS.

Guardiola has apparently identified Bellingham as the ideal replacement for De Bruyne in his team. However, the Englishman remains a key part of Real Madrid's plans and they will not entertain any talk of his departure. Bellingham is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2029, so prising him away won't be easy.

