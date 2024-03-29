Real Madrid dealt blow as star defender unlikely to feature in UCL clash against Manchester City - Reports

Brazilian defender Eder Militao's return to Real Madrid's starting XI has been delayed as the Santiago Bernabeu outfit has decided not to rush things.

Militao suffered an ACL injury during Real Madrid's first game of the season, last summer. Since then, the Brazilian forward has been sidelined as he is currently completing the rehabilitation process.

Earlier this month, it was stated that the 26-year-old has been progressing well in his treatment, and he's set to make his return soon. He was expected to be included in Real Madrid's squad ahead of their weekend fixture against Athletic Club on Sunday, March 31.

However, as per Mario Cortegana, Eder Militao won't be making his on-field return during Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League clash against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Brazilian defender is currently expected to play against RCD Mallorca, as the match will take place on Saturday, April 13.

Eder Militao has been Carlo Ancelotti's first-come midfielder, and his absence has been a point of concern for the La Liga giants. Apart from Militao, Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also tore his ACL earlier this season. Moreover, during his recovery process, the former Chelsea goalkeeper suffered a second setback, which has delayed his return date.

Liverpool made second bid for Real Madrid forward - Reports

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have reportedly made a second bid for the signing of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per GOAL.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to leave the Anfield outfit in the summer transfer window. Last summer, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad reportedly made a £150 million bid for the Egyptian and his current contract at Anfield will also expire in 2025.

As a result, the Reds are currently shortlisting candidates for the replacement of the Egyptian attacker. Real Madrid's Rodrygo is one of the top candidates on Liverpool's transfer list. As per the aforementioned report, the Reds initially made a bid of £51.4 million for the Brazilian winger.

However, the Premier League giants made a new bid for the 23-year-old, which is estimated at around £68.5 million. Rodrygo joined Real Madrid from Brazilian side Santos in July 2019. Since then, he has made 206 appearances for Los Blancos, bagging 50 goals and 40 assists.