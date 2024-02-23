Real Madrid dealt blow as star man picks up injury, set to miss clash against Sevilla

Real Madrid striker Joselu has suffered a bone edema in his right ankle and will miss the upcoming La Liga clash against Sevilla as a result.

Los Blancos are set to take on the Andalusia club at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, February 25. However, they will have to do without Joselu.

The Spain international was brought in on loan from Espanyol at the start of the season, after Karim Benzema's summer departure. Joselu is the only out-and-out striker in Los Blancos' ranks.

This season, the 33-year-old has scored 13 goals and has provided four assists in 35 appearances across competitions. He has done a respectable job of leading Los Merengues' attack.

Real Madrid are currently atop the La Liga table with 62 points from 25 matches and hold a six-point lead over second-placed Girona. Struggling Sevilla are 15th with 24 points from 25 matches.

While Carlo Ancelotti's side are the consensus favorite for the home game, Joselu will be missed in the team's attack.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham speaks about his position on the pitch

Since his reported €103 million summer move from Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham has been in spectacular form for Real Madrid.

The Englishman has surprised many with a free-scoring form and the midfielder has now answered questions about his preferred playing position. Bellingham said (via Los Blancos' official website):

“My role has changed since I arrived at the club. At Dortmund I scored a fair few goals but I played deeper. It was harder to score. Now I'm playing with the best in the world and more at number 10, closer to the box. I'm given the freedom to move all over the pitch and I like to get into the box, be creative, shoot, create and score goals."

He added:

It's all thanks to the coach and my teammates. I have to work hard and use my attributes to help the team, but they deserve all the praise."

This season, 20-year-old Bellingham has scored 20 goals and has provided eight assists in 29 appearances across competitions.