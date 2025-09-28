Real Madrid dealt injury blow as star man picks up injury in loss against Atletico Madrid, set to be sidelined for 4 weeks: Reports

Real Madrid have suffered a big blow as Dani Carvajal has suffered an injury. He is expected to be out of action for four weeks.

Ad

Los Blancos faced rivals Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in LaLiga on Saturday, September 27. Skipper Dani Carvajal started the game but had to come off in the 59th minute due to an injury. He was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid have now put out a statement on the Spaniard's injury, writing:

"Following tests carried out today on our player Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a soleus injury in his right leg. The outcome is pending."

Ad

Trending

Carvajal suffered an ACL injury last season and returned to action in the summer at the FIFA Club World Cup. He has made seven appearances across competitions this season, starting four of them.

The Spaniard's injury is particularly a big blow for Real Madrid, as Trent Alexander-Arnold is also out injured. He is expected to remain out for a further five to six weeks. In their absence, midfielder Federico Valverde or centre-back Raul Asencio could deploy as a right-back.

Ad

Xabi Alonso opens up on Real Madrid's defeat against Atletico Madrid

Los Blancos suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday and were completely outclassed by Atletico Madrid, despite having 60% possession. Diego Simeone's side had 14 attempts with eight being on target, as compared to Real Madrid's six attempts, with three being on target.

Robin Le Normand gave the hosts the lead in the 14th minute. Los Blancos appeared to turn it around with Kylian Mbappe (25') and Arda Guler (36'). However, Alexander Sorloth restored parity in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Ad

It was all Atletico Madrid in the second half, as Julian Alvarez converted a penalty in the 51st minute before adding another 13 minutes later. Antoine Griezmann completed the scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

After the game, Xabi Alonso said (via Managing Madrid):

“It was a bad match. We didn’t start well, we didn’t play well collectively, nor in terms of the quality of our play with and without the ball. We are in a rebuilding phase, today is our first defeat and this will continue. We have to learn from what happened, because it will surely serve us well in the future. But there are no excuses.

Ad

"We’re hurt, as are the fans. It was a derby and it was a deserved defeat. We weren’t... in the game, we lacked a gear... the defeat hurts.”

The Merengues will next face Kairat Almaty away in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More