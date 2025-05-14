Real Madrid dealt yet another injury blow as key forward set to miss LaLiga clash against Mallorca: Reports

Real Madrid have been dealt with yet another injury blow as winger Brahim Diaz is set to miss their LaLiga fixture against Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, May 14. As per AS (via Madrid Universal), Diaz felt discomfort in his left adductor and will miss tonight's fixture.

Ad

Diaz was expected to start alongside Kylian Mbappe up front since Los Blancos' key forwards Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are ruled out for this clash. However, the Moroccan forward has been dealing with discomfort since the match against Barcelona on Sunday and has been rested.

Real Madrid are in a tough situation heading into the Mallorca game, with several key members sidelined. While Vinicius has an ankle sprain, Rodrygo missed El Clasico due to illness. Defenders Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal are out with knee injuries. Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga are suffering from adductor and thigh injuries, respectively, and David Alaba has a torn meniscus.

Ad

Trending

Aurelien Tchouameni, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in El Clasico, is suspended. Moreover, Real Madrid's skipper from that game, Lucas Vazquez, has also suffered a thigh problem.

Which players are available for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid announced their squad for the Mallorca game yesterday on their website. Thibaut Courtois is expected to start in goal, but there should be several youngsters among the outfielders.

Ad

With makeshift defender Tchouameni out, the only first-team defenders left are Fran Garcia and Raul Asencio. Real Madrid Castilla defender Jacobo Ramon, who has clocked only 23 minutes in La Liga, might pair up with Asencio, as per SportsMole. Federico Valverde is expected to revert to a full-back role, allowing Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos to dictate the midfield.

Up front, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe are expected to maraud the flanks, while Jude Bellingham acts as a support to lone Brazilian striker Endrick. Players like David Jimenez and Mario Rivas could get a place on the bench. Winger Victor Munoz, who missed a golden opportunity to equalise in El Clasico, might be called up in the second half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More