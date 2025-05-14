Real Madrid dealt yet another injury blow as key forward set to miss LaLiga clash against Mallorca: Reports

Real Madrid have been dealt with yet another injury blow as winger Brahim Diaz is set to miss their LaLiga fixture against Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, May 14. As per AS (via Madrid Universal), Diaz felt discomfort in his left adductor and will miss tonight's fixture.
Diaz was expected to start alongside Kylian Mbappe up front since Los Blancos' key forwards Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are ruled out for this clash. However, the Moroccan forward has been dealing with discomfort since the match against Barcelona on Sunday and has been rested.
Real Madrid are in a tough situation heading into the Mallorca game, with several key members sidelined. While Vinicius has an ankle sprain, Rodrygo missed El Clasico due to illness. Defenders Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal are out with knee injuries. Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga are suffering from adductor and thigh injuries, respectively, and David Alaba has a torn meniscus.
Aurelien Tchouameni, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in El Clasico, is suspended. Moreover, Real Madrid's skipper from that game, Lucas Vazquez, has also suffered a thigh problem.
Which players are available for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid announced their squad for the Mallorca game yesterday on their website. Thibaut Courtois is expected to start in goal, but there should be several youngsters among the outfielders.
With makeshift defender Tchouameni out, the only first-team defenders left are Fran Garcia and Raul Asencio. Real Madrid Castilla defender Jacobo Ramon, who has clocked only 23 minutes in La Liga, might pair up with Asencio, as per SportsMole. Federico Valverde is expected to revert to a full-back role, allowing Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos to dictate the midfield.
Up front, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe are expected to maraud the flanks, while Jude Bellingham acts as a support to lone Brazilian striker Endrick. Players like David Jimenez and Mario Rivas could get a place on the bench. Winger Victor Munoz, who missed a golden opportunity to equalise in El Clasico, might be called up in the second half.