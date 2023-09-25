Real Madrid declare interested in signing 19-year-old attacker who has started 2023-24 season in fine form: Reports

Real Madrid have set their sights on young Brazilian attacker Savinho to bolster their attacking prowess, as per Fichajes. He is currently on loan from ESTAC Troyes at La Liga with Girona. The 19-year-old forward has been quick to make an impression, notching up two goals and three assists in six games this season.

Los Blancos are reportedly tracking his progress and could potentially make a move for him next summer, when his loan spell expires.

It's worth noting that Savinho is part of club Troyes, which belongs to the City Group. This means that Manchester City could also be aware of his progress.

Savinho has been a critical figue for Girona this season, and should he continue to thrive - Real Madrid could make a move for him in the winter window itself given their current predicament in the attacking third at the moment.

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila believes he could manage Real Madrid, citing Celtic experience

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila has opened up about his time at the Scottish club and his aspirations in football management. Deila, who currently manages Club Brugge in Belgium, discussed the pressures of leading Celtic and claimed that he could now even manage Real Madrid.

In an interview with The Scottish Sun, Deila stated:

"Few people can imagine how enormous the pressure is at Celtic. It is one of the largest clubs in the world. Because of Celtic, I feel I am up for any challenge.''

He expressed his ambition to take on top managerial roles and suggested he could handle a club of Madrid's stature. He added:

''But because I have now acquired the necessary knowledge, I now even dare to say that I could manage any team... even Real Madrid. Because of Celtic, I feel I am up for any challenge."

Real Madrid management is one of the toughest jobs in club football, given the stature, history and pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu.