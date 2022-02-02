Real Madrid draw up 3-man shortlist to bolster defence this summer: Reports

La Liga giants Real Madrid reportedly want to purchase a left-back in the summer transfer window and have already outlined three favorites. Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon, Valencia’s Jose Gaya, and RB Leipzig’s Angelino are the three names on Los Blancos’ shortlist at the moment.

With Marcelo’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, Real Madrid want to bring in cover for current first-choice left-back Ferland Mendy. As eager as the Frenchman is to play in every single game, he cannot humanly feature in 50 odd games per season. Having a prominent backup would also keep Mendy on his toes and keep him from slacking off.

As per El Nacional, Real Madrid already have three left-backs in mind, one of whom could end up at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. All three left-backs, Reguilon, Gaya and Angelino, are capable in their own right, but Carlo Ancelotti only has eyes for the Tottenham Hotspur man.

Reguilon broke into Madrid’s first team in the 2018-19 campaign under Julen Lopetegui. His successor Santiago Solari also rated him quite highly and made him one of the first names on his team sheet.

Zinedine Zidane, however, was not as thrilled with the impact the Spaniard was making. Under the Frenchman, Reguilon slipped down the pecking order and was eventually sold to Tottenham.

Before selling him, Real Madrid added a €40million purchase option to his contract, which the club can trigger if Ancelotti remains in charge next summer. Gaya, who is also being courted by Barcelona, could cost the same, while Angelino could be purchased for close to €30million.

Real Madrid have signed Kylian Mbappe as a free agent: Reports

According to German news outlet Bild, the Whites have wrapped up Kylian Mbappe’s transfer from PSG. They have claimed the Frenchman will move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent next summer and earn around £41million per season in wages. The forward reportedly shot down multiple lucrative offers from PSG to fulfill his dream move to Madrid.

The report added that Los Merengues will not officially confirm Mbappe’s transfer until their Champions League last-16 tie with PSG is over.

