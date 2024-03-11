"Real Madrid is the dream of the whole world as a club" - Los Blancos youngster says he wants to retire at the club

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has said his dream of retiring at the club after his stellar start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman has played a key role for the Spanish giants this season as they comfortably sit atop the league standings.

Camavinga was one of the most highly-rated teenagers in the French Ligue 1 while at Rennes, where he made his debut at 16. The midfielder was on the radar of Manchester United, Chelsea and a host of other teams before Los Blancos swooped in and signed him for reportedly €40 million.

Since his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021, Camavinga has become a hugely important player for Real Madrid, playing in a variety of positions. Naturally a central midfielder with box-to-box characteristics, Camavinga has featured under Carlo Ancelotti as a defensive midfielder and as a left-back at times.

The 21-year-old recently gave an interview with Telefoot. He revealed that he harbours hopes of remaining at the Santiago Bernabeu until the end of his career, hailing the Spanish giants as the dream club in world football.

He said:

“Real Madrid is the dream of the whole world as a club”.

“Can I retire here at Real? Yes, of course”.

Camavinga is a member of the youthful core that is set to dominate world football for years to come with Los Blancos. The season after his signing, countryman Aurelien Tchouameni joined the club, and the likes of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler have joined since then.

Camavinga won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles in his debut season, and is on course to win the league once more this season. He has appeared 31 times this season, underlining his importance to the club.

No Bellingham, no problem for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid were without suspended superstar midfielder Jude Bellingham for the visit of Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday, March 10. The Englishman was handed a two-game suspension after his red card against Valencia last week.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the first half against Celta Vigo before Vincente Guaita conceded an own goal in the 79th minute. The visitors further did themselves in when Carlos Dominguez put the ball through his own net in the 88th minute.

Teenage sensation Guler stepped up in added time with his first goal for the club to seal a 4-0 win.

Bellingham will not feature in their away clash against Osasuna, as well on March 16 in the final league match before the international break.