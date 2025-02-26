Real Madrid dressing room believe superstar could be tempted by Saudi Arabia offer amid recent links: Reports

According to Relevo, there are concerns in the Real Madrid dressing room that Vinicius Jr. could be tempted by offers from Saudi Arabia. Vinicius has been the subject of interest in the Middle East since last summer, and it seems like his suitors aren’t giving up on him anytime soon.

In fact, it was reported last August that the Brazilian winger turned down an offer of €1 billion from a Saudi Pro League club, dubbed the biggest deal in football history. The Middle Eastern clubs aim to make Vinicius the face of their project, thus leveraging his influence to attract top European talent and enhance their global recognition.

While Vini has reportedly expressed his interest in continuing his playing career at the Santiago Bernabeu, recent reports claim there are doubts in the club’s dressing room as to whether the 24-year-old will stay. As per the above-mentioned source, jokes about Vinicius’ potential departure have been made in front of everyone. He has openly talked about the issue and even laughs about it.

It was further mentioned that Vinicius’ potential departure is now being discussed outside the dressing room and that the player has also discussed the matter with his friends and acquaintances. Amid the external noise, those close to Vinicius insist that he is unperturbed about the situation. The player remains calm and focused on helping the team. Some sources also claim that he is more unsettled by not being on good terms with referees and fanbases than the rumors linking him to the Middle East.

Vini’s Real Madrid teammates have a feeling that something is clearly going on. The general consensus in the dressing room is that the financial offers from Saudi are tempting for the 24-year-old as they plan to make him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

"The other player, who would be more complicated" – Journalist names 2 players Real Madrid may buy if Vinicius is sold

Amidst rumors about Vinicius’ exit from Real Madrid, Okdiario chief pundit Eduardo Inda has named two players that Los Blancos may sign should they consider selling the winger.

While speaking on El Chiringuito, Inda cited Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and Manchester City’s Rodri as the two players Los Blancos may buy should they sell Vini.

"Real Madrid officially say that Vinicius is not leaving, but within the entity they admit that it may be feasible. Inside the locker room Vinicius does not have the best poster with his colleagues. Given the possibility that he would leave, he would leave 300 or 350 million euros, or even 400, which would be almost double Neymar's record for PSG," Inda said.

He added:

"With that remnant of money, Real Madrid would like to do two operations. One would be to cover that flank and it would be Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), that the clause would be 62 million (euros). The other player, who would be more complicated, would be Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City), who likes Real Madrid very much, Madrid, is from Madrid and I have been told that he is from Real Madrid although he has been a player for Atletico."

In the ongoing season, Vinicius has scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists for Los Blancos in 33 appearances across competitions.

