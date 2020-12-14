Real Madrid to drop interest in Paul Pogba, will switch focus to Eduardo Camavinga and Erling Haaland - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering pulling out of the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. They are believed to be switching their focus to signing Eduardo Camavinga and Erling Haaland instead.

Los Blancos have had a slow start to their season and were at risk of getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League this month. However, their victory against Borussia Monchengladbach in their final group game saw them qualify for the Round of 16 and finish at the top of the group.

Real Madrid followed up their Champions League victory with a win against arch-rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday. This recent upturn in form has eased the pressure on Zinedine Zidane, who is now focused on making additions to his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent years. The Frenchman has failed to live up to the hype since joining the Red Devils from Juventus in 2016 and is now keen to end his four-year stay in Manchester.

Real Madrid retain some interest in Paul Pogba, but only because of Zinedine Zidane, who is said to be the sole senior figure at Real Madrid who wants Pogba. #MUFC [@MiguelDelaney] — MUFC Supreme (@mufcsupreme) December 11, 2020

Real Madrid's board reportedly favor moves for Eduardo Camavinga and Erling Haaland over Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola recently claimed that his client was unhappy at Manchester United, adding that a move away from Old Trafford was imminent.

Real Madrid and Juventus have been sounded as possible destinations for the France international, with Zinedine Zidane rumored to be a huge fan of the 27-year-old.

Manchester United would command in excess of £70 million for Paul Pogba as they will look to recoup a majority of the money they spent to sign him in 2016.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid will no longer pursue a transfer for Paul Pogba as the club's hierarchy are now inclined towards signing different targets. Club president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen to sign Eduardo Camavinga and Erling Haaland.

Camavinga has impressed many European giants since making his debut for Rennes in 2018 at the age of 16. The midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer but chose to stay at Rennes to continue his development.

🚨🌖| Eduardo Camavinga has told his new agent Jonathan Barnett that he wants to leave Rennes next summer. Real Madrid are in pole position to sign him. @diarioas #rmalive pic.twitter.com/fXRVVR9FMU — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 7, 2020

Camavinga is reportedly ready to end his time with the Ligue 1 side and move to one of Europe's top clubs. The youngster is said to be available for just €40 million next summer, thereby proving to be a younger and cheaper option than Pogba.

Given that Camavinga will cost so less, the club will also look to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. Haaland has an unbelievable record in front of goal since joining the club from RB Salzburg in January.

Real Madrid are also eager to sign a long-term replacement for veteran striker Karim Benzema, who turns 33 this week. Haaland is seen as the ideal replacement for the Frenchman and could cost Los Blancos €115 million.