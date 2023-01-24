Real Madrid eye 19-year-old star as Karim Benzema backup: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping a close eye on 19-year-old Rasmus Hojlund of Serie A club Atalanta as a potential backup for Karim Benzema, as per Football Espana.

Hojlund has been making waves since arriving at Atalanta, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists in the Lombardy region of Italy. He has been dubbed the "New Haaland" in his home country of Denmark, where he has appeared twice in international football.

The 19-year-old striker started his career in Copenhagen before spending just six months at Sturm Graz in Austria. Atalanta decided to invest €17m in him, and it seems that Real Madrid are now taking notice.

With Endrick not arriving in Spain until 2024, Real Madrid are looking for a striker to come in and share their goalscoring responsibilities with Benzema. The arrival of Hojlund could be a wise move for Madrid as they look to build a young team devoid of veteran players, including Benzema.

The Frenchman has missed a few key games this season due to injury, forcing manager Carlo Ancelotti to look for other options on the bench.

The Frenchman has missed a few key games this season due to injury, forcing manager Carlo Ancelotti to look for other options on the bench.

It's worth noting that this is not the first time Madrid have searched for a backup for Benzema. In 2019, the club made a €63m move for Luka Jovic, but the Serbian international failed to live up to expectations. Jovic struggled to adapt to the Spanish league and failed to make a significant impact on the team.

Jovic was sent back to his former club Eintracht Frankfurt on loan before moving to ACF Fiorentina permanently.

Hojlund, however, is a different story. He has been in stellar form since arriving at Atalanta, and his performances have not gone unnoticed. The young Dane could be a great asset to Real Madrid. His ability to score and create goals could be a valuable addition to the team, especially as they look to build for the future.

Enzo Alves, the 13-year-old son of Marcelo, impresses Real Madrid fans with a hat-trick in the U-14 derby against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid fans are calling for Enzo Alves, son of their former legend Marcelo, to be prepared as a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.



























The young Brazilian has been in impressive form this season, scoring 22 goals and assisting seven times in 10 games. His standout performances include a hat-trick, an assist against Atlético Madrid, and three goals and two assists against Las Rozas.











Real Madrid fans believe that Enzo, who is 13 years old and may become a future superstar, has the potential to fill Benzema's shoes in the longer run. Although the young Brazilian has a long way to go to rise through the ranks of the youth teams to even get a chance to play for the senior side, his recent impressive stats certainly speak of his potential.

