Real Madrid forward could leave club after completely broken relationship with Carlo Ancelotti: Reports

According to El Nacional, Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes could be on his way out of Real Madrid after a complete breakdown in his relationship with coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Los Blancos Live @TheBlancosLive Rodrygo has been telling his inner circle that he is tired of being a constant substitute, that he deserved to play more and when he did play he was always the first change. So he showed a negative reaction towards Ancelotti last night. #rmlive Rodrygo has been telling his inner circle that he is tired of being a constant substitute, that he deserved to play more and when he did play he was always the first change. So he showed a negative reaction towards Ancelotti last night. @La_SER 🚨Rodrygo has been telling his inner circle that he is tired of being a constant substitute, that he deserved to play more and when he did play he was always the first change. So he showed a negative reaction towards Ancelotti last night. @La_SER #rmlive ⚠️ https://t.co/SOcdnmkUeW

The 21-year-old winger joined the Spanish club in 2019 on a €45 million deal from his Brazilian club, Santos. However, he has found it difficult to get regular game time this season, and tensions between him and Ancelotti have reportedly reached a boiling point.

The root of the issue was a heated argument between the two, which was captured on camera during a recent game against Villarreal in the Copa del Rey. Rodrygo was angry after being substituted in the game and did not shake Ancelotti's hand as he left the pitch, instead going straight to the locker room.

Pablo Giralt @giraltpablo



La llamada de atención de Ancelotti a Rodrygo en pleno partido. Líder. 🗣“Tú, a mí me saludas”La llamada de atención de Ancelotti a Rodrygo en pleno partido. Líder. 🗣“Tú, a mí me saludas” La llamada de atención de Ancelotti a Rodrygo en pleno partido. Líder. 🇮🇹⚪️ https://t.co/H4QUlAkta2

The incident has raised concerns about Rodrygo's attitude and commitment to the team and has reportedly led to a complete breakdown in his relationship with the Italian manager. The Real Madrid coach is upset about the young Brazilian's attitude, wishing to mend ways as soon as possible.

The situation has led to speculation that Rodrygo could be on the move, with several top clubs interested in signing him. The young forward is considered one of the most talented young players in the world and has already shown flashes of brilliance during his time at Real Madrid. The 21-year-old Brazilian has scored 26 goals and provided 27 assists in 134 appearances for Real Madrid.

However, if he continues to have issues with the coach, it could be difficult for him to reach his full potential at the club.

It remains to be seen how the issue will be resolved between the player and the manager without much damage. Rodrygo has a lot of talent and potential, but will have to work alongside the coach to get the best out of him.

''I'm working hard so I can come back'' - Former Real Madrid defender Fran Garcia on his potential return to the Santiago Bernabeau

Former Real Madrid defender Fran Garcia has expressed his desire to return to the Santiago Bernabeau from his current club, Rayo Vallecano, amidst reports of mutual interest from Los Blancos.

He said via MARCA:

"Playing for Real Madrid has always been my dream since I was a kid, and I'm working hard so I can come back."

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙️| Fran Garcia: "Playing for Real Madrid has always been my dream since I was a kid, and I'm working hard so I can come back." #rmalive 🎙️| Fran Garcia: "Playing for Real Madrid has always been my dream since I was a kid, and I'm working hard so I can come back." @marca 🚨🎙️| Fran Garcia: "Playing for Real Madrid has always been my dream since I was a kid, and I'm working hard so I can come back." @marca #rmalive

The defender has been a key player for Rayo Vallecano in recent seasons and has been a standout performer for the club.

Garcia has developed as a more mature and confident player since his permanent departure from Madrid to the fellow La Liga side in 2021 after a season-long loan stint at Estadio de Vallecas.

However, Garcia is now determined to make it back to the Santiago Bernabeau and play for the team he has always dreamed of playing for.

Poll : 0 votes