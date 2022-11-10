Real Madrid eye move for Manchester United target - Reports

According to SPORT, as reported by Daily Mail, Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester United target Victor Osimhen.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has urged the club's hierarchy to sign the Napoli striker after becoming frustrated with the failed pursuit of Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

Karim Benzema, meanwhile, has had an injury-plagued campaign. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has scored six goals and provided one assist in 12 games in all competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly pleaded with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in January.



Osimhen, meanwhile, has been an important player for Napoli since joining the club from LOSC Lille in 2020. He has been in fine form this season as well, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 13 games in all competitions.

Manchester United are also keen on landing the player. Their attacking line have scored a meager 18 goals in 13 Premier League games this season and Erik ten Hag is keen to add depth to his side.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now 37-year-old while Anthony Martial's recurring injury issues mean that Manchester United need to sign a striker. However, they will have to compete with Real Madrid for Osimhen's signature.

Los Blancos are also interested in signing Rafael Leao from AC Milan. In 19 games for the defending Italian champions, Leao has scored six goals and provided nine assists.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed what Vinicius Jr. has to improve

Carlo Ancelotti said that Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. has to get better at not reacting when provoked. The Italian manager said (via realmadrid.com):

"It seems that Vinicius is being provocative, but the fact of the matter is that he's the most fouled player, the most slapped, the most pushed. That's the truth. In football and on a personal level, respecting all players and not disrespecting them is something that football has to achieve with every player. Not only with Vinicius, every player."

He added:

"There's a word that's fair play, in other countries it's much more commonly used. It's the biggest part of football, meaning to play correctly".

Ancelotti further stated that Vinicius should enjoy playing football and not provoke others or react to provocations himself. He said:

"He's to become better at not reacting to provocations. Provoking players is not fair play. You go on the pitch to play football, not to provoke players. It's also provoking through words, not just with legs. Vini is a very young player and will improve. He loves football and wants to play as good as he can."

He added:

"What does he have to learn? It's not usual to be provoked. He can't be taught to ignore provocation because the idea is that it doesn't exist in football. I can explain to Vini how to not get involved in it".

Vinicius has registered 10 goals and five assists in 20 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid this campaign.

