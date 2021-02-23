Real Madrid eye move for RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate as one of their top targets for the summer transfer window. The Frenchman currently has a release clause of just €45 million.

According to Defense Central, Real Madrid are bracing themselves for the exit of club captain, Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard's current deal with Los Blancos is set to expire at the end of the season, but he is yet to agree on a contract extension with the club. The La Liga giants are, therefore, looking to sign Ibrahima Konate as a direct replacement for him.

Sergio Ramos is reportedly looking for a three-year deal combined with an increase in his current annual salary. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are willing to offer the veteran defender a two-year deal with a 10% deduction in his wages to help combat the negative financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich star David Alaba, who has reportedly signed a pre-contractual agreement with the Spanish giants.

Zinedine Zidane's side could, however, part ways with Raphael Varane as well. The 27-year-old has less than two years left on his current contract with Real Madrid and reportedly has his eyes set on a move to the Premier League.

RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate's injury record could prove to be a problem for Real Madrid

Ibrahima Konate has put in impressive performances for RB Leipzig

Ibrahima Konate has caught the eyes of a number of elite clubs with his performances for RB Leipzig. His physical attributes and formidable partnership with Dayot Upamecano at the heart of Leipzig's defense have made him one of the most desired defenders in Europe.

However, the 21-year-old's recent injury record could be a stumbling block for a potential move to Real Madrid. He has made just 52 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig in his four years at the club. His progress and development has been hampered by recurrent muscle injuries.

Konate has suffered from a torn muscle fiber as well as an ankle problem this season, which has limited him to just ten appearances. He could, therefore, be a risk for Real Madrid, who will be wary of whom they spend their money on given their current financial situation.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have already agreed to sell Dayot Upamecano to Bayern Munich and may not be willing to part ways with another one of their defenders this summer.