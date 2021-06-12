Real Madrid eye shock move for Bayern Munich sensation - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala. The German teenager burst onto the scene for club and country this season and is set to play a key role for his country at Euro 2020 this summer.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are set to monitor the performances of a number of young talents at Euro 2020. Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala is said to be on Real Madrid's scouting list.

The 18-year-old spent the majority of his youth career with Chelsea before joining Bayern Munich's youth system in 2019. After just one year with Bayern's academy, Musiala was promoted to the first team last season.

He made his debut for Bayern Munich's senior squad against Freiburg and became the youngest player to play a match for Bayern in the Bundesliga, aged 17 years and 115 days.

Musiala has become a more prominent player for Bayern Munich's first-team. The 18-year-old made 37 appearances for the German giants in all competitions and contributed seven goals.

His impressive performances over the course of the 2020-21 campaign earned him a call-up to the German national team. Musiala made his debut for the country in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March. The teenager was included in Joachim Low's Germany squad for Euro 2020 this summer.

Real Madrid are keen to sign a midfielder this summer. Los Blancos are looking to sign long-term replacements for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. The midfield duo are are both entering the latter stages of their respective careers.

Real Madrid have been linked with moves for Eduardo Camavinga and Paul Pogba in recent months. New Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti could, however, use his connections at Bayern Munich to convince the champions of Germany to part ways with the youngster.

Bayern Munich unlikely to let go of Jamal Musiala despite interest from Real Madrid

Bayern Munich are set to enter a new era under the management of Julian Nagelsmann. The German club have focused their efforts on signing and promoting young German talent in recent years.

Jamal Musiala: "As a kid I looked up to players like Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gündogan, now I'm playing alongside them. It's a cool experience. I'm well received here, I'm enjoying it and I can learn a lot" [@kerry_hau] pic.twitter.com/lXYA75n1cF — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 5, 2021

The club is set to provide Nagelsmann with a youthful-looking squad filled with players who have the potential to develop into world-beaters. Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and Nicolas Sule could be the core group of players around whom the club builds a squad for the future.

