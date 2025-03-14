Real Madrid eye stunning €100 million to sign Arsenal and Chelsea target to bolster attack - Reports

Real Madrid have turned their eyes towards Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres and entered the bidding, as per Fichajes.net. The report claims that the Los Blancos are currently working on preparing an offer that could sky €100 million.

Ad

While Premier League outfits like Arsenal and Chelsea have kept the Swedish striker on their radar, Real Madrid's entry sparks a new dimension to this transfer saga.

Gyokeres' parent club Sporting CP know how great a player he has become over the years. He has a release clause of €100 million in his contract. Additionally, Sporting CP President Frederico Varandas has injected clarity, saying the club won't allow Gyokeres to leave unless a proper offer is put on the table. What is a proper offer? Something that matches his performance in the season.

Ad

Trending

Sporting CP are a top club in Portugal. They are at the zenith of the domestic league as well, which ensures a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season. Playing in the top tier of Europe is something that can tempt the club to keep Gyokeres.

However, since the club's financial stability depends on TV revenue and player sales, the deal with Real Madrid can be extremely beneficial for them. The Swedish striker has scored 39 goals and provided nine assists in 40 games across competitions this season. Hence, his sale will not be of a low amount.

Ad

Real Madrid's attacking unit will become only stronger if Viktor Gyokeres joins

The Los Blancos already have a star-studded attacking third. A unit that comprises Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo will only become stronger if Viktor Gyokeres joins the side.

If the Swede is wooed by Real Madrid, maybe Carlo Ancelotti would have to tweak his formation. While Kylian Mbappe is someone who can operate as both a No.9 and on the wings, Gyokeres is a proper box striker.

Ad

The amount of proper No. 9s is gradually decreasing in modern football. However, forwards like Gyokeres and Robert Lewandowski have proven how a fox-in-the-box can be a game-changer. Moreover, Ancelotti being a senior manager knows how to yield the best from a No. 9.

Back in his AC Milan days, he had strikers like Andriy Shevchenko and Hernan Crespo. Even during his tenure at the Los Blancos earlier, he received the services of Karim Benzema. Hence, the addition of Gyokeres would mean Real Madrid would have three top-notch goal-scorers up front.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback