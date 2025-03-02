Real Madrid face competition from Manchester City for €50 million-rated defender - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to face competition from Manchester City in the race to sign their former player, Theo Hernandez. The French left-back, who has been a key figure for AC Milan, could be looking for an exit amid the Italian giants’ struggles this season.

Hernandez has established himself as one of Serie A’s standout defenders since joining Milan from Real Madrid in 2019. He has made 251 appearances for the club and played a crucial role in their recent success, including their Serie A title triumph in 2022.

However, Milan have failed to meet expectations this season. They currently sit eighth in Serie A and were eliminated from the Champions League by Feyenoord in the playoff round. With their European qualification hopes in doubt, Hernandez could seek a move elsewhere.

Real Madrid are keen on reuniting with their former player, but according to Esdiario, Paris Saint-Germain and now Manchester City have joined the race for the left-back, who is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.

For Real Madrid, strengthening their defense is a priority next season, given their consistent injury woes and lack of depth. Meanwhile, Manchester City are planning a summer rebuild, and with Hernandez’s quality, Pep Guardiola could see him as an ideal addition.

The report also claims that Manchester City could potentially sign him for as little as €35 million, given his desire to leave Milan.

Manchester City and Real Madrid set for major signings next season

Both Manchester City and Real Madrid have suffered significant injury concerns in defense this season. For Los Blancos, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal have all faced spells on the sidelines at different stages of the campaign. Similarly, the Cityzens have been without several of their first-choice defenders for much of the season.

While Pep Guardiola improved his squad by signing Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis in the January transfer window, Carlo Ancelotti opted against mid-season reinforcements.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been rumored as Madrid’s top target for next season, while Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has also been linked with a move recently.

Guardiola, meanwhile, has hinted at a major squad overhaul but emphasized that some experienced players will remain, given the demanding schedule ahead.

“There are players here who are over 30 that will be part of the future of this club - except Kevin, where he and the club will decide. The others have contracts and next season I expect them to be here. Next season there will be a lot of games and this lot of games you cannot do it just with new ones, or the old ones - you have to be all together!," he said (via 90 min)

It certainly promises to be a crucial summer for the last two Champions League winners, as they look to reset in key areas and build for the future.

