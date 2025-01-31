Real Madrid to face Premier League giants in exciting UEFA Champions League knockout stage draws: Reports 

Real Madrid are set to face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 playoffs. This will be their fourth consecutive meeting in the European competition.

Surprisingly, both European giants failed to finish in the Top 8 in the league stage in the new Champions League format. While Los Blancos finished 11th, City needed a win on the final day to avoid elimination and finish 22nd. Teams between 9th and 24th are set to face off in a two-legged playoff to qualify for the Round of 16.

In the draw on Friday, it was revealed that Real Madrid will face Manchester City. The first leg will take place at the Etihad Stadium on 11th or 12th February. The second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu will take place a week later. The winner will either face Bayer Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

Trending

Real Madrid (2021-22, 2023-24) and Manchester City (2022-23) have won the Champions League in the last three seasons. They have faced each other in the knockout rounds in all three editions before going on to win the trophy.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti on preparation for UCL playoff ahead of the draw

Ahead of the Champions League playoff draw, it was certain that Real Madrid would face either Manchester City or Celtic. In a press conference, Carlo Ancelotti was asked if they'll prepare differently for either opponent. The Italian manager said (via Managing Madrid):

“There is no preparation [laughs]. When you play every three days, there is preparation for the four, five or six players who have not participated. That is where we have to work and we do. But for the rest... there is no preparation, but recovery. It is about ‘recovery, video, match’; ‘recovery, video, match’. And so on, for 40 days, for the majority of the players.

"Our job is to have those who play a little less ready, prepared and motivated, because they are going to be indispensable in this part of the season. So let’s understand the rotation of some players, because it will be to keep the whole squad motivated. Because I need all of them."

Real Madrid will next face Espanyol away in LaLiga on February 1. They will face Leganes away in the Copa del Rey quarter-final (February 5) and Atletico Madrid at home (February 8) before the first leg against Manchester City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback