Despite being a Real Madrid fan, tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz picked two Barcelona players in his top three for the 2025 Ballon d'Or awards. The Spaniard is an avid football fan when he isn't on the court and weighed in on the debate over which player deserves to be crowned as the winner of the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

As revealed by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Alcaraz tipped Blaugrana star Lamine Yamal to claim the award with former Cule and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Ousmane Dembele coming second. Raphinha, another Barcelona star rounds up Alcaraz's top three podium for the award.

Yamal has been phenomenal at just 17, bagging an impressive 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 appearances across competitions for Barcelona to help them to a domestic treble and UEFA Champions League semifinal last season. His teammate Raphinha also enjoyed a fantastic season with the Catalonian side, bagging 34 goals and 25 assists in 57 games.

However, Yamal and Raphinha will face serious competition for the Ballon d'Or from PSG ace and former Cule, Ousmane Dembele after his glittering campaign with the Ligue1 giants. The Frenchman won every competition he entered last season while contributing 34 goals and 15 assists as PSG won their first ever UEFA Champions League trophy.

Portugal boss tips Vitinha to claim Ballon d'Or over others

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has tipped PSG midfielder Vitinha to claim the 2025 Ballon d’Or award over the other players in contention for the prize. The Portuguese midfielder has been a magical and winning spark for every team in every competition he has participated in this season.

Speaking about the 25-year-old and his credentials to win the award in June, the Spanish tactician told Goal:

"One thing is what Vitinha is doing this season. For me, without a doubt. He is a player who was essential for PSG to win everything they have won. I think that due to Vitinha's style and effectiveness, he deserves to be awarded the Ballon d'Or.”

Vitinha has been at the heart of all things good for PSG and the Portugal national team. He played 65 games for club and country last season, pitching in with eight goals and as many assists.

He is currently in the semifinal of the Club World Cup in the United States of America, where he will face Real Madrid for a place in the final against Chelsea or Fluminese.

