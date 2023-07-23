Real Madrid fan Rafael Nadal emphatically settles Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Leading tennis figure and Real Madrid fan Rafael Nadal has dropped a verdict on the age-old Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. While most might recognize him for his fierce battles on the tennis court, fewer might know of Nadal's affinity for football and, more precisely, his love for the Los Blancos.

His injury-induced hiatus from tennis has kept him sidelined for most of 2023, but the tennis legend was recognized by some fans while vacationing in Greece. Nadal graciously posed for a photograph before a fan asked an unexpected question:

"Who's the superior football maestro, Messi or Ronaldo?"

Both football legends have crossed paths with Nadal during their stints at FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. However, with Nadal's love for Real Madrid, one could've anticipated a diplomatic evasion or a slight lean towards Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the Spaniard volleyed back with an astonishingly candid response:

"Messi is better, but I am a Real Madrid fan."

The Nadal family's football allegiance to Real Madrid paints an interesting backdrop to this declaration. According to GiveMeSport, the Nadals have cheered for the Los Blancos since Rafael was a child. However, his uncle, Miguel Angel Nadal, donned the colors of Barcelona in the late 90s, playing under the legendary Johan Cruyff.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have exited European football

The Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo duo have been synonymous with European football for over two decades. The two legends, entwined in fierce rivalry, have left indelible marks on the sport. However, the winds of change have come about, as Messi has now joined Ronaldo in a high-profile departure from Europe.

The Portugal superstar heralded the exit when he penned a lavish contract with Al-Nassr from the Saudi Pro League in January 2023. Just as the dust seemed to be settling, the Argentine wizard revealed he would be trading European arenas for the American shores, joining MLS side Inter Miami.

The lure of riches from overseas has become increasingly irresistible for many of football's elite in Europe. The cash-rich Middle Eastern nations, such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have been casting their net, attracting some of the most iconic names in the game.

This summer alone has witnessed a staggering migration of talent. Notable European stars, including Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Kalidou Koulibaly, and N'Golo Kante, have moved to Saudi Arabian clubs.

The collective departure of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from Europe feels almost surreal. For 21 uninterrupted years, these two titans have graced, and often dominated, the European football stage. Champions League nights will undoubtedly miss their playmaking and goalscoring abilities.

