Real Madrid fans are buzzing with excitement as 23-year-old rising star Aurelien Tchouameni has secured a spot in the starting lineup against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final.

With a series of strong performances in recent matches, supporters are eager to see Tchouameni step up and potentially replace Casemiro in the starting lineup.

The Brazilian left the Bernabeu for Manchester United last summer, following a long stint in Los Blancos' midfield with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Now, the fans can look forward to seeing Tchouameni take up the baton in the position.

Upon the announcement of the starting lineup, Madrid enthusiasts took to Twitter to express their anticipation and support for the young talent, with tweets such as:

Ardit 🇽🇰 @ArditiMadrid @MadridXtra Tchouameni show us that you deserve to start vs City

Finally this man getting the chance he deserve



Finally this man getting the chance he deserve

Against city we should use the same mid or modric on kroos

⁹² ⁴⁸ @mohamed17081 @MadridXtra Tchouameni actually starting an important game am I dreaming

Real Madrid gear up to clinch 20th Copa del Rey trophy in battle with Osasuna

Real Madrid are setting their sights on hoisting the Copa del Rey trophy for the 20th time in club history as they prepare to face La Liga rivals Osasuna in the final. With the weight of history and expectations on their shoulders, Los Blancos are eager to demonstrate their winning prowess on the pitch.

Carlo Ancelotti's men triumphed over Barcelona in the semi-finals, while Osasuna claimed victory against Athletic Bilbao, securing their spot in the final for only the second time.

Notably, Real Madrid's La Liga title hopes have dwindled this season, currently sitting in third place and 14 points behind leaders Barcelona.

The team's recent struggles have been highlighted by four losses in their last eight league games, including a 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on Tuesday night. However, they are still determined to salvage some success through the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

The first challenge in their European quest lies ahead in the semi-finals, where they will face Manchester City at Bernabeu next week.

For now, Real Madrid's immediate goal is to capture the Copa del Rey trophy, which has eluded them since 2014. A victory would secure their 20th title in the competition, further solidifying their legacy as football giants.

Their path to the final has been fraught with challenges, having overcome a 1-0 deficit against Barcelona in the second leg of the semi-final at Camp Nou. They ultimately won 4-0.

Los Blancos also vanquished formidable foes Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals and Villarreal in the round of 16. The team thus proved their unwavering determination to conquer the competition.

