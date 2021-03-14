Real Madrid fans give mixed reaction to potential Cristiano Ronaldo return: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is tipped to make a sensational return to Real Madrid in the summer, but it now appears that not all Los Blancos fans are eager to welcome their prodigal son back.

According to Football Espana, a voting process involving 80,000 Real Madrid fans revealed that 54 percent want Ronaldo back at the Santiago Bernabeu, while 46 percent are not too keen on a reunion with the Portuguese.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent almost a decade at Real Madrid after joining from Manchester United in the summer of 2009.

He managed 438 appearances and scored an astonishing 450 goals for Los Blancos, establishing himself as one of the greatest players to grace the fabled white shirt.

He managed to win four UEFA Champions League and two La Liga trophies during his time at the Bernabeu, cementing his place in the folklore of the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in the summer of 2018 but has failed to enjoy similar levels of success at Turin.

There has been talk of a return to his old hunting ground of late, with various sources reporting that the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has been in touch with Real Madrid to discuss a blockbuster reunion.

However, the general idea is that the chances of a move are bleak, even though it is believed that Ronaldo wouldn’t mind having one last run at the Bernabeu.

Rumours from Europe suggest Cristiano Ronaldo wants to return to Real Madrid 👀 good move? pic.twitter.com/r4IvXTaT0x — Soccerzela (@soccerzela) March 14, 2021

Fans were expected to be ecstatic at the idea of the Portuguese pulling on the Real Madrid shirt once again. However, it now appears that not all of them are eager to see Cristiano Ronaldo back at the club.

Advertisement

While a majority of them are still rooting for the Juventus footballer, there’s a considerable number of fans who are not too excited by the move.

Cristiano Ronaldo might no longer be a priority for Real Madrid fan

Zinedine Zidane

The reason for this split is not clear. However, it could be that they are still hurting from Cristiano Ronaldo’s sudden departure almost three years ago.

Or perhaps fans believe that Real Madrid should target exciting young talents like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe instead of a superstar entering the end of his career.

Andrea Pirlo about Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid rumours: “He’s ok. It’s normal for Cristiano to be disappointed, like everyone else. The rumours are normal, he is the most important player in the world with Messi. He's always done a great job here and proved his worth”. 🇵🇹 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 13, 2021

Advertisement

The 36-year-old has maintained his amazing goalscoring form at Turin and has already found the back of the net 92 times in 121 games for Juventus.

However, Mbappe and Haaland might still be higher up in Real Madrid’s target list than Ronaldo this summer.