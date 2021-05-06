Real Madrid fans left fuming at Eden Hazard after loss to Chelsea in the Champions League - Reports

Real Madrid fans were left infuriated by Belgian winger Eden Hazard after the club's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the second leg of their semi-final tie in the Champions League.

Real Madrid were knocked out of Europe's elite competition after losing 3-1 to Chelsea on aggregate. According to Marca, Real Madrid were furious after seeing Eden Hazard laughing and smiling at full time as he greeted some of his former teammates.

Hazard started the game for Real Madrid against Chelsea on Wednesday night. The 30-year-old, who was ruled out for a lengthy period of time due to a knee injury, was unable to make an impact on the game.

Hazard has often come in for heavy criticism since his move to the Bernabeu from Chelsea in 2019 in a deal worth £100 million. He was widely considered to be one of the best players in the world when he joined Real Madrid, but has struggled to find his feet in the Spanish capital.

A combination of recurring injuries, lack of discipline, and poor form has seen Hazard make just 40 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid over nearly two seasons. During his time in Madrid, he has managed to find the back of the net just four times.

Eden Hazard was happy for Chelsea 💙



(via @btsportfootball)pic.twitter.com/MimWLtQkzF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 5, 2021

Many fans and pundits believe the two legs against Chelsea in the Champions League were Eden Hazard's last chance to save his Real Madrid career. The former Chelsea man is considered one of Los Blancos' worst signings in recent history.

Hazard's antics after the full-time whistle had Real Madrid supporters fuming on social media. The sight of the mercurial winger looking content and greeting his former team-mates resulted in a massive backlash from the Real Madrid faithful.

Sport: ‘Eden Hazard made a joke of Real Madrid's elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Chelsea. He melted into hugs with his rivals as if he was also one of the winners. An incomprehensible attitude of a footballer for which Madrid paid 100 million.’ pic.twitter.com/qd3A1KuTe1 — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) May 6, 2021

Real Madrid could look to part ways with Eden Hazard this summer

Chelsea v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two

Eden Hazard has done little to prove that he is worth the £100 million Real Madrid spent to sign him from Chelsea in 2019.

His £300,000-per-week wages are also proving to be a massive burden on the club as it currently faces a financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

🗣️ "Hazard at the end of the game is unacceptable."



🗣️ "We are angry, we don't understand him. He can not stay at Real Madrid for another second." 😳https://t.co/iaQB7rUM1g — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 6, 2021

Real Madrid could, therefore, look to cut their losses by selling or loaning out Eden Hazard this summer. The Belgian will need to take a massive pay cut if he is to force through a move to another club.