Real Madrid fans pick club legend as their preferred replacement for Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid fans have picked legendary striker Raul as their preferred choice to replace manager Zinedine Zidane. The French tactician has been heavily tipped to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, which means that Real Madrid will be in the market for a new head coach ahead of next season.

More than 150,000 votes were registered in MARCA's poll about who should replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. Former striker Raul topped the poll with 57% of the votes. Germany manager Joachim Low received 17 percent of the votes while Massimiliano Allegri received 10 percent.

Raul Gonzalez spent sixteen years as a professional footballer with Real Madrid after rising through the youth ranks at the club. He scored 323 goals in 742 appearances for the Spanish giants and led them to six La Ligas trophies and four Champions League titles.

Raul is considered one of the most important players in Real Madrid's history and one of the best footballers Spain has ever produced. He is currently the manager of Real Madrid Castilla and the caretaker manager of the Real Madrid U-19 team.

Real Madrid will not announce Zinedine Zidane's successor until the end of the season. Reports have suggested that Raul and Massimiliano Allegri are the leading candidates for the job.

Zinedine Zidane's team has endured a disappointing campaign in the 2020/21 season. The current Real Madrid side are going through a transition phase under the Frenchman.

Los Blancos were knocked out of the semi-finals of the Champions League by Chelsea. They are currently second in the La Liga table, two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, with just one game left to play this season.

Reports have suggested that Florentino Perez is ready to part ways with Zidane and the French tactician has been heavily tipped to replace Andrea Pirlo at Juventus.

Real Madrid could hire Massimiliano Allegri instead of Raul

Despite Raul's connection with the club, the youth academy, the 43-year-old lacks the managerial experience that Real Madrid will be looking for in their next manager.

Massimiliano Allegri, on the other hand, has sixteen years of experience as a manager. He led Juventus to four consecutive domestic doubles between 2015 and 2018 and two Champions League finals before leaving the club in 2019.

Allegri has been out of the game since leaving Juventus in 2019 but is reportedly eager to get back into management this summer. The Italian has been courted by Real Madrid, Juventus, Tottenham, and Arsenal in recent months.