Reports - Real Madrid are favourites to land David Alaba 

Real Madrid are emerging as favourites to win the race for David Alaba's signature as the Austrian defender looks set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Alaba has rejected any approach that Bayern Munich have made to renew his contract. The Bavarians are now resigned to letting Alaba leave the club at the end of the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid will be Alaba's first choice, as it is his 'dream club'. The Austrian is likely to join the Spanish champions as a free agent at the end of the season. Although no deal has been agreed yet, Real Madrid are expected to make a move in the next few days.

David Alaba has received informal approaches from five different clubs for summer 2021.



His dream would be Real Madrid. He’d love to join #RMFC [as a free agent] - nothing signed yet ⚪️



As reported by @jfelixdiaz, Real are expected to push on Alaba deal in the next days. https://t.co/Q97yKUiNZ3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2021

Alaba is currently being pursued by a host of suitors, with Romano reporting that five clubs are in the race for the Austrian's signature. The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with Alaba over the last few months.

Bayern Munich are apparently very angry and disappointed that they couldn't agree to a contract extension with Alaba. The German champions will now have to lose him on a free transfer in the summer.

David Alaba is known for his versatility and being able to play anywhere across the backline. The Austrian has also been deployed as a defensive midfielder at times and is also technically excellent on the ball. His passing range and adeptness at set-pieces have made him one of the best players in the world in his position.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of Alaba

Alaba is one of the world's best players

Zinedine Zidane would love to bring the Austrian to the club as club captain Sergio Ramos nears the twilight of his career. Alaba would be the perfect replacement for the Spaniard as he enters his prime years. The Real Madrid manager is an admirer of Alaba's ability to play as a left-back or as a centre-back.

The 28-year old possesses similar qualities to Sergio Ramos, including being able to lead a backline as he did when Bayern Munich won the treble last season.

With David Alaba seemingly keen to join Real Madrid at the end of his contract, Zidane will hope that the club can get this deal over the line as soon as possible.