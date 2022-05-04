"Real Madrid have been following" - Fabrizio Romano says other top clubs are interested in signing 22-year-old Liverpool target 

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Liverpool and Real Madrid target Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 22-year-old has established himself among the hottest prospects in Europe with his impressive showings for AS Monaco. Tchouameni has made 92 appearances for the French club across all competitions, scoring six goals in the process.

A strong and technically gifted midfielder who can play either as a number six or as a number eight, Tchouameni has been attracting interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool's interest in the Frenchman although he has mentioned that there is interest from Real Madrid as well. Romano has suggested that AS Monaco will be demanding a fee of higher than €45 million for the midfielder, which was their asking fee last summer.

The Italian transfer guru has also insisted that Tchouameni has his heart set on a new adventure this summer. Romano wrote in his column for Anfield Watch:

"Aurelien Tchouameni is certainly a player being monitored by Liverpool, who have had conversations with the agent of the Monaco midfielder."

"However, the €45 million price tag - set last summer - is no longer valid. A far higher offer will be needed to prise Tchouameni away from France."

Real Madrid have also registered their interest in the midfielder but do not want to pay more than €40m, while Monaco are holding out for €60m. [ Liverpool have spoken to Monaco to register their interest in signing Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.Real Madrid have also registered their interest in the midfielder but do not want to pay more than €40m, while Monaco are holding out for €60m. [ @GraemeBailey Liverpool have spoken to Monaco to register their interest in signing Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.Real Madrid have also registered their interest in the midfielder but do not want to pay more than €40m, while Monaco are holding out for €60m. [@GraemeBailey] https://t.co/doEvrzneN3

Romano has claimed that Liverpool and Real Madrid are not the only two clubs chasing the signature of the 22-year-old. He added:

"But the 22-year-old is planning for a different experience this summer and that is undoubtedly why Liverpool may be ready to make their move. However, Real Madrid have been following Tchouameni for some time, and the Reds will face competition from other top clubs interested in the French international."

Liverpool or Real Madrid - which will be a better move for the coveted midfielder?

Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe right now. The interest he is attracting speaks volumes about his talent.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are currently leading the chase for the signature of the Frenchman. However, it's unlikely that he would be a regular starter at either of the two clubs.

Real Madrid boasts the evergreen trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde are also quality midfielders but have struggled for game time this season.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: There is interest in Aurelien Tchouameni who fits the profile of the type of player Liverpool's recruitment department like. A midfield cornerstone of the next great Reds team is understood to be part of the thinking inside the club right now. NEW: There is interest in Aurelien Tchouameni who fits the profile of the type of player Liverpool's recruitment department like. A midfield cornerstone of the next great Reds team is understood to be part of the thinking inside the club right now. #awlive [liverpool echo] 🚨 NEW: There is interest in Aurelien Tchouameni who fits the profile of the type of player Liverpool's recruitment department like. A midfield cornerstone of the next great Reds team is understood to be part of the thinking inside the club right now. #awlive [liverpool echo] https://t.co/wQFKhkDXmK

The Reds are also not short on numbers in the middle of the park, with Fabhinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner and Custis Jones at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also at the club but has failed to make matchday squads in recent weeks. However, Anfield still looks like a better destination for Tchouameni considering Klopp's extensive rotation policy.

With Henderson and Thiago both now 31 years of age and Milner 36, Tchouameni could prove to be the future of the Reds' midfield.

