Real Madrid forward agrees deal to leave club for around €10 million: Reports

Forgotten Real Madrid man Borja Mayoral is set to leave this summer, bringing an end to his long-term association with the club that started in his boyhood. MARCA reported that the Spanish giants have reached an agreement in principle with La Liga rivals Getafe for his transfer.

The two sides have agreed on a transfer fee that is reportedly around €10 million. Mayoral made his debut for Real Madrid back in 2015, when he deservedly earned promotion from the Castilla side following his impressive performances. Despite initial glimpses of promise, he was never able to secure his spot in the first team.

The striker was sent out on multiple loan spells to Wolfsburg, Levante and AS Roma, with his most recent loan spell coming at Getafe in the second-half of the 2021-22 campaign. He will now join them on a permanent deal. The Spanish outlet reported that Getafe beat competition from La Liga rivals Celta Vigo for Mayoral's services.

Celta manager Eduardo Coudet was particularly keen on working with the 25-year-old but the Real Madrid academy graduate has snubbed them. He has signed a five-year deal at Getafe. Some details still need sorting out like the amount the Spaniard will receive in bonuses and the value of the release clause.

Mayoral played a crucial role in helping Azulones survive the relegation battle last season. The on-loan Real Madrid forward scored six valuable goals for the struggling Getafe side and provided one assist which allowed them to stay in La Liga.

The 25-year old endeared himself to the fans in the process. He will continue to enjoy their love for the upcoming seasons, whilst enjoying regular on-field action that can help him in his development as well.

Real Madrid star could be headed back to his former club in surprise transfer swoop

A report from El Nacional suggested that Chelsea are planning a shock transfer move for their former talisman Eden Hazard, whose future at Real Madrid is uncertain.

The Belgian has endured an ill-fated spell at the Santiago Bernabeu since joining in 2019 for a big money deal worth £103.5 million.

Injuries have ruined Hazard's time with Los Blancos and he has been a shadow of the player that he was at Stamford Bridge. He has missed more games (72) than he has played (66) in three seasons. However, the Blues are open to making a 'downward' offer for the 31-year old and the La Liga champions are said to be open to negotiating a deal for him.

