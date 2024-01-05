Real Madrid given boost as key player returns to first-team training ahead of Copa del Rey fixture

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy has returned to first-team training ahead of their Copa del Rey clash against Arandina on Saturday, January 6.

Mendy arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Olympique Lyon in 2019 for a reported transfer fee of €48 million. He has arguably failed to live up to his price tag due to consistent injury struggles. The Frenchman has already missed six games this season but could be back in action soon.

Mendy was seen in first-team training ahead of Real Madrid's clash at the El Montecillo Stadium against Arandina, who play in the fourth tier of Spanish football. The two sides will face off in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti also provided an update on Mendy's fitness after Los Blancos' 1-0 win over Mallorca on January 3, saying (via Sports Mole):

"I keep in mind that in the past we have had problems this month, but it gives me confidence that we are recovering important players.

"Camavinga and Mendy will be there for the next one and the condition of Vini Jr., who has been away for a long time, will improve. We suffered in the past, but I am confident that we can do it well this month."

Mendy made 14 appearances across competitions this season for Real Madrid before his injury, starting 11 of them.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's win over Mallorca and La Liga title race

Los Blancos returned to action after the winter break by hosting Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Antonio Rudiger's 78th-minute goal via a Luka Modric corner was enough to secure the three points for Real Madrid.

After the game, Carlo Ancelotti reflected on his side's performance, pointing out the lack of match sharpness, saying:

"Today it has been difficult, against a strong team in the duels and that defends very well. We haven't been at our best level either. We have lacked freshness and success in the last third. We have won by a well-done dead-ball situation.

"In this first round we have done well and I think it couldn't be done better. It's already part of the past and we have to look forward."

He also spoke about the La Liga title race, saying:

"It's going to be a challenging league. The surprise has been Girona, which is doing very well. It was foreseen from the beginning that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico [Madrid] were going to fight it until the end."

Real Madrid sit atop the La Liga table at the halfway stage but are level on points with surprise challengers Girona. Barcelona are seven points behind in third while Athletic Club (4th) and Atletico Madrid (5th) are a further three points behind Barca.