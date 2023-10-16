Real Madrid given injury boost as 2 first-team stars spotted training with the team ahead of Sevilla clash

Real Madrid have received a massive boost from the return of Arda Guler and David Alaba to training.

Guler and Alaba were both pictured training with the first team ahead of Saturday's (October 21) encounter with Sevilla in La Liga. Madrid Zone released a snap of both players participating in Monday's training session.

Expand Tweet

Alaba withdrew from Austria's squad for the ongoing Euro 2024 qualifiers due to an adductor injury. He also missed Madrid's last three games due to the issue he picked up against Las Palmas on September 27.

However, the versatile defender looks to be back to full fitness ahead of the clash with Sevilla. Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti will also have one eye on next week's El Clasico battle with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Guler is yet to make an appearance for Real Madrid this season since joining the La Liga giants from Fenerbahce. The 18-year-old wonderkid has struggled with muscular problems and meniscus damage.

Guler joined Los Merengues for €20 million and is tipped to become a superstar at the Santiago Bernabeu. He bagged nine goals and 12 assists in 51 games across competitions for his former Turkish outfit.

It's welcome news for Ancelotti who is still without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao. Both are sidelined with ACL injuries and aren't expected back until 2024.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti plays down talk of taking over the Brazil national team

Carlo Ancelotti comments on claims he's set for the Brazil job.

Ancelotti continues to be linked with the Brazil national team job once his contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season. Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues has claimed that the Italian coach will be in charge at Copa America next year.

However, Ancelotti has poured cold water on suggestions he's set to replace Tite as Selecao's manager. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Agreement with Brazil? It’s all about rumors and links. I feel very good at Real Madrid as things stand. We started our season in an excellent way and we hope to keep going at the same level."

Ancelotti returned to the Bernabeu in 2021 and has overseen an impressive second reign with Los Blancos. He led Madrid to a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double in the 2021-22 campaign.

The legendary Italian coach guided Los Merengues to a Copa del Rey triumph and third-placed finish last season. His side sit top of La Liga at the moment with a two-point lead over second-placed Girona.