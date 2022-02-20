Real Madrid grant Chelsea permission to hold talks with 24-year-old star: Reports

La Liga leaders Real Madrid have reportedly granted Chelsea permission to speak to Eder Militao with regard to a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are weighing up their options with the summer transfer window approaching and three of their defenders' futures uncertain. Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have all been linked with moves away from the west London side. Hence, manager Thomas Tuchel is looking at potential replacements.

According to Marca (via Football 365) one of them is Militao. The Brazilian has been a mainstay in the Los Blancos defense, making 34 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Chelsea are set to meet with the player's representatives to explore a potential transfer, but a move may be unlikely to occur. Militao reportedly wants to stay at Real Madrid but this hasn't stopped the Blues from targeting the defender.

Alongside this, Real Madrid are keen to tie the centre-back down to a longer deal. So Tuchel's side will have a hard time in convincing the Brazil international to depart the La Liga giants.

What other options do Chelsea have if Real Madrid's Militao doesn't join?

Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Cesar Azpilicueta is reportedly set to move to Barcelona and Chelsea are awaiting the captain's decision on a move to the Spanish giants.

Christensen has been linked with Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga are looking to have the Dane replace the outgoing Niklas Sule. The latter will be joining Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

It is clear the west London outfit will almost certainly be making defensive reinforcements this summer. But that may not be Militao.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra | Eder Militao is the centre-back with the most duels won (189) in the top 5 leagues this season.



He is 6th in header clearances (66), 7th in recoveries (189) and 9th in aerial duels won (84). @mariocortegana | Eder Militao is the centre-back with the most duels won (189) in the top 5 leagues this season.He is 6th in header clearances (66), 7th in recoveries (189) and 9th in aerial duels won (84).@mariocortegana 📊| Eder Militao is the centre-back with the most duels won (189) in the top 5 leagues this season. He is 6th in header clearances (66), 7th in recoveries (189) and 9th in aerial duels won (84). 🇧🇷 @mariocortegana https://t.co/tDwKnBKAW4

Should Militao stay at Real Madrid, it begs the question as to who else the Blues are targeting.

Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is a name many are touting with a move this summer. The towering 22-year-old Dutch defender is yet to truly get going at Juve and is reportedly not against the idea of a move to reignite his career.

The club are also reportedly tracking Ronald Araujo, with the Barcelona defender continuing to impress this season. Similar to Militao, he wishes to remain with his club but is yet to come to an agreement over a new deal with the Catalan giants.

