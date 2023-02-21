Real Madrid handed blow in race to sign 25-year-old midfielder as he reaches agreement with Newcastle: Reports 

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has reportedly reached an agreement with the club that could deal a major blow to Real Madrid's hopes of signing the 25-year-old.

According to El Nacional, the Magpies have offered the former Olympique de Lyon footballer a lucrative contract extension, which he has accepted.

Real Madrid have been looking to reinforce their midfield and have identified Guimaraes as a potential target.

The Spanish giants have been searching for a player to replace Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who are approaching the end of their careers, and have been linked with Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund.

However, the signing of Bellingham is said to be very complicated due to the financial demands of both the German club and the player himself.

Club president Florentino Perez has reportedly been informed that he must offer over €100 million to secure the English midfielder's services.

As a result, Real Madrid's scouting department has been exploring other options. Enzo Fernandez was one player who was considered.

The Argentine midfielder, however, signed for Chelsea for a record €121 million in the recently concluded winter transfer window. Guimaraes was another alternative that Perez reportedly studied.

The Brazilian arrived in Newcastle in January and has been impressive in the Premier League.

His performances have earned him a new contract offer from the Magpies, which he has reportedly accepted. This development could end Real Madrid's hopes of signing the midfielder.

The 14-time Champions League winners will now have to look elsewhere as they seek to strengthen their midfield. Carlo Ancelotti, the club's manager, has been vocal about his desire to bring in a new midfielder, and it remains to be seen who the club will target next.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says Vinicius Junior is fully focused on his game despite getting racially abused during La Liga games

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has stressed that Vinicius Junior is not affected by the racial abuse he has been subjected to in several La Liga games.

Speaking to the press ahead of their crucial Champions League clash against Liverpool, Ancelotti addressed the situation with Vinicius and said:

“Vini is managing really well, he is focused on the game and loves to play football and this doesn’t affect on the pitch.''

The Italian manager added that Vinicius remains 'fully focused' on his game, fitness, and scoring more goals, ignoring all the negative attention he has been getting, including racial abuse.

He also asked football fans to 'cherish' a talent like Vinicius instead of racially abusing the young Brazilian.

Vinicius has scored 16 goals and provided eight more assists in 34 games this season, becoming the go-to man for Madrid whenever the team requires a goal.

