Real Madrid handed boost as key player closing in on return from injury after long-term absence: Reports

As per Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao is in the final stage of his recovery and could make significant strides after the ongoing international break. The Brazilian defender has been sidelined since suffering a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee on November 9.

The 27-year-old has been a significant loss for the reigning Spanish and European champions. Carlo Ancelotti has regularly had to use Aurelien Tchouameni, a midfielder by trade, in central defense. Militao suffered the same injury to his left knee in August 2023 and has missed 96 games over the last two seasons.

However, Los Blancos will be pleased to hear that the defender has taken strides in his recovery after undergoing surgery. The defender has started strength, aerobic, and underwater training at Valdebebas and is expected to begin pitch-work after the international break.

Following his setback, Militao hopes to be back to full fitness before the start of next season.

"It means you're doing well" - Premier League star reacts to links with Real Madrid

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has responded to reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid in the summer. The 19-year-old defender has been one of the standout players for the Cherries this season, helping the team sit five points off fourth place with nine games left to play.

In a recent discussion with the press, Huijsen could not hide his pleasure at being linked with the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners. He told Relevo (via FotMob):

"It's an honour to have such a big team interested in you; it's something special and it means you're doing well."

Huijsen is in his debut campaign with the Cherries after completing a reported €15.2 million transfer from Juventus. The defender has played 2080 minutes across 27 games and scored twice for the club.

The 19-year-old is contracted to Bournemouth until the summer of 2030, giving them immense leverage in negotiations for his services. Huijsen also has suitors in Manchester United and Chelsea, as per reports, with a summer departure looking likely for the defender.

