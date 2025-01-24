Real Madrid handed boost as player set to return from injury absence earlier than expected: Reports

Real Madrid have been handed a major injury boost as midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is set to return to action earlier than expected. The Frenchman sustained a hamstring injury during his side's 5-2 (after extra time) Copa del Rey Round of 16 win over Celta Vigo on January 16.

The 22-year-old was expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks and was a doubt for Los Blancos' Madrid derby with Atletico Madrid on February 9. However, in a turn of events, Camavinga has made a quick recovery and could be in contention as early as next week as confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti.

During a press conference ahead of the side's league clash with Real Valladolid on Saturday, January 25, the manager said about Camavinga (via Madrid Universal):

“The only thing missing is Camavinga, who will be available very soon, maybe next week.”

Camavinga has reportedly returned to training on the pitch. The Frenchman was seen sprinting, running, and working with the ball as he trained away from the squad. His latest injury setback was his third of the campaign. He had earlier suffered a knee injury at the start of the season and a muscle problem in late November.

With this latest update, the former Rennes star is expected to be in contention next week. Real Madrid pla Brest in the UEFA Champions League on January 29, before taking on Espanyol in the league three days later.

In 16 games across competitions this term, Camavinga has contributed one goal and two assists.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti Federico Valverde as the "most complete player in football"

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has named Uruguayan star Federico Valverde the most complete player in football currently. He praised the midfielder's ability to operate in various positions on the pitch and commended his adaptability.

"Fede is a complete and very important player. He can cover many positions, and he performs perfectly in all of them. It's very difficult to find a right-back like him. For me, it's challenging to decide his best position depending on the game. Sometimes we need him more as a full-back, and in others, as a holding midfielder," said Ancelotti (via Bein Sports).

"I make the decisions, but the player is always available. He never asks for anything. That is his strength, and that's why I believe he's arguably the most complete player in football. He could even play as a center-back without any problem," added the coach.

Federico Valverde has been a key player in Real Madrid's setup under Ancelotti for the past couple of seasons. The 26-year-old has featured in all of the side's 32 matches across competitions this term, contributing eight goals and four assists.

