Real Madrid handed boost as star joins training ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Jude Bellingham has returned to training ahead of Real Madrid's encounter with rivals Atletico Madrid tomorrow (September 24).

The in-form English superstar was absent from the squad's training session on Friday after complaining of stomach discomfort, per The Athletic. He has been Los Blancos' protagonist so far this season and the La Liga giants were fretting over his availability ahead of Sunday's derby.

However, Bellingham was back in training on Saturday which comes as a massive boost to Carlo Ancelotti. The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has bagged an astounding six goals and one assist in six games across competitions since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 20-year-old has become the first Real Madrid player since Cristiano Ronaldo to score five goals in his first four games for the club. He has conjured up vital goals, including two late winners in wins over Getafe (2-1) and Union Berlin (1-0).

Los Merengues are gearing up for their first clash with Atleti this season and will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign. Ancelotti's men have won all five league games, holding an early eight-point lead over Los Colchoneros although they've played one game more.

Bellingham looks set to get his first taste of the rivalry between the two Madrid giants but shouldn't be too fazed by the occasion. He has shown maturity beyond his years and is quickly becoming one of La Liga's heroes.

Real Madrid are reportedly set to make a decision over Vinicius Junior's availability against Atleti

Vinicius could make his return against Diego Simeone's Atleti.

According to Spanish journalist Jose Luis Sanchez, Real Madrid will decide whether Vinicius Junior can take part in the derby today (September 23). The Brazilian superstar has missed his side's last three games across competitions due to a muscle injury.

Vinicius started the season promisingly with one goal in three league games before picking up his injury. He was a standout performer for Ancelotti's side last season, bagging 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 games across competitions.

The Brazil international's recovery has been quicker than many expected. He was also spotted in training with his Real Madrid teammates on Saturday which could suggest he'll be available.

Vinicius has a good record against Atleti, scoring one goal and providing four assists in 11 games. Ancelotti's side have performed well in his absence but the 23-year-old's pace and agility could cause Los Rojiblancos problems at the Wanda Metropolitano.