Real Madrid handed boost as star player links up with squad ahead of Club World Cup round of 16 clash against Juventus

Real Madrid have been handed a boost heading into the knockout rounds of the FIFA Club World Cup with the return to fitness of Endrick. The teenage striker has linked up with the rest of the Los Blancos squad in the USA ahead of their Round of 16 game against Juventus.

New Los Blancos boss Xabi Alonso named Brazil international Endrick in the squad for the Club World Cup despite the youngster having picked up an injury ahead of the tournament. The 18-year-old stayed back in Madrid working with the physios for the last month to recover from his hamstring problem.

Endrick has made his way to his side's camp in Palm Beach as he has taken a major step towards a return to full fitness. He will join the team in full training under Alonso for the first time in the coming days, with the manager set to assess the former Palmeiras youngster.

Real Madrid have been without their first two strikers through injury so far in the tournament, with Kylian Mbappe missing the entire group stage through illness. Academy star Gonzalo Garcia has stepped up in their absence, scoring two goals and providing an assist in three appearances for the Spanish giants.

Los Blancos will face Juventus on July 1st, but Endrick is unlikely to feature as he continues to work his way back to full fitness. The emergence of Garcia will further complicate his situation at the club, making this summer a key one for his future.

Real Madrid dealt blow as star picks up new injury, ruled out of Club World Cup

Real Madrid have been dealt another injury blow as defender David Alaba is set to miss the entirety of the FIFA Club World Cup through injury. The veteran defender has yet to feature in this tournament due to injury, having picked up a knee problem in May.

Alaba has now been confirmed to have picked up a new muscle injury to his right leg, which will keep him sidelined for at least one month. The Austria international will stay with the Real Madrid squad in the USA until the end of the tournament, having been named in the squad ahead of the tournament.

Los Blancos are prepared to let the 33-year-old leave the club as a free agent next summer due to his numerous injury problems. The former Bayern Munich man has missed 115 games through injury since moving to Spain as a free agent in 2021.

