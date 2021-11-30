Real Madrid handed transfer boost as Chelsea star snubs contract extension - Reports

Real Madrid have been given a major boost in their pursuit of Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger. The German defender has reportedly rejected the Blues' latest contract offer. Rudiger has less than eight months left on his current deal with Chelsea and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

According to GOAL, Chelsea offered Antonio Rudiger a wage deal in the region of €8 million net per year. The 28-year-old, however, rejected the offer as he would still be paid less than a number of his team-mates. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all on higher wages than Rudiger.

Antonio Rudiger has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at Chelsea in January. The German lost his place in Chelsea's starting line-up under Frank Lampard, but was given the chance to prove his worth by Tuchel towards the end of last season.

Rudiger played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season. The 28-year-old has continued his good form this season, helping Chelsea climb up to the top of the Premier League table. The Blues have conceded just five goals in thirteen league games this season.

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Antonio Rudiger's contract situation at Chelsea. Los Blancos parted ways with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer. Real Madrid then signed former Bayern Munich star David Alaba on a free transfer as a replacement for Sergio Ramos.

The Spanish giants are, however, yet to sign an adequate replacement for Raphael Varane. Antonio Rudiger's speed, agility and physicality make him the ideal replacement for Raphael Varane at Real Madrid.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🚨| Real Madrid have chosen Antonio Rudiger to improve the defense. They will try to sign the central defender, who ends his contract with Chelsea and has not renewed. There is optimism despite the rivals and the salary that he asks for. @MarioCortegana [🎖] 🚨| Real Madrid have chosen Antonio Rudiger to improve the defense. They will try to sign the central defender, who ends his contract with Chelsea and has not renewed. There is optimism despite the rivals and the salary that he asks for. @MarioCortegana [🎖] https://t.co/JBCOqF8v0K

Real Madrid are likely to face stiff competition from Bayern Munich for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich could be set to join Real Madrid in the race to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. The German giants are reportedly bracing themselves for the potential exit of Niklas Sule.

Sule has less than eight months left on his current deal with Bayern Munich and has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the club.

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in bringing Antonio Rudiger back to Germany. Rumors claim the Bavarian giants are willing to meet the defender's wage demands.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is believed to be a massive fan of Antonio Rudiger's and is desperate to keep hold of the defender. The former Borussia Dortmund coach has reportedly been trying to convince Rudiger to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. The defender, however, has his heart set on a move away from Chelsea.

Edited by Parimal