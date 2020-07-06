Real Madrid heavily favoured by VAR decisions, claims former Barcelona defender Dani Alves

Former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves claimed that Real Madrid is being favoured by VAR in a cryptic post.

The Brazilian great has been involved in his fair share of controversies with Real Madrid in the past.

Dani Alves has always been blunt about his feelings

In a sensational post on Twitter, former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves has claimed that VAR has blatantly helped Real Madrid this season. The Brazilian defender has never been one to shy away from controversy and has claimed that most decisions in La Liga go Real Madrid's way.

Dani Alves played for Barcelona at a time when the club's rivalry with Real Madrid was at its peak. The Brazilian got into several clashes with his Real Madrid counterparts and has always been vocal about his opinions on the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Um dia nos enseñaron que tieniamos que hacer mucho más de lo que hacemos o no nos alcancazara y así fue..... 🤪 🤪 https://t.co/WVWfwe0eGo — Daniel Alves (@DaniAlvesD2) July 6, 2020

Dani Alves is arguably one of the best right-backs in modern history and made the position his own at Barcelona several years ago. The defender shared a telepathic relationship with current Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and the two wreaked havoc in La Liga.

The Barcelona legend has shared a dressing room with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos while the two were at Sevilla but based on recent events, there is clearly no love lost between the charismatic duo.

Barcelona great Dani Alves slams VAR and La Liga referees for favouring Real Madrid

Dani Alves has an issue with VAR

The VAR has been subjected to intense debate in La Liga over the past few weeks with several recent decisions seeming to go Real Madrid's way. Sergio Ramos and Zinedine Zidane have slammed their opponents for maligning the league and have claimed that Real Madrid has maintained a high standard of sportsmanship in the league.

Dani Alves, however, has claimed that double standards that referees have shown in the recent past show a strong bias towards Real Madrid. The Barcelona great has accused Real Madrid of influencing officials in the league on several occasions in the past.

"One day they taught us that we had to do much more than what we do, or it would not be enough for us. That's how it was."

'It has changed some results'



Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu slams VAR in LaLigahttps://t.co/qbI1I0ejLy — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 6, 2020

The Barcelona legend's tweet has obviously not gone down well with the Real Madrid fans who claim that most of the VAR decisions have been perfectly valid. Real Madrid was awarded a penalty after a blatant stamp by Dani Garcia on Marcelo's foot.

The former Barcelona defender, however, pointed out that Sergio Ramos stepped on Raul Garcia's foot a few minutes later in the penalty area. Real Madrid has been awarded several penalties by VAR in the recent past and while most of the decisions have been correct, questions are being raised regarding the timing of the technology's usage.

Sergio Ramos dispatched a flawless penalty to give Real Madrid the lead

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has also claimed that VAR has not been as effective as he had hoped this season. The much-maligned executive alluded to the fact that VAR has been highly influential at several crucial junctures in Real Madrid's season.

Real Madrid is currently 4 points above Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table and is likely to reclaim the league title from the Catalans. Barcelona, however, made it clear that its superstars are in no mood to throw in the towel after a resounding 4-1 thrashing of Villarreal.

