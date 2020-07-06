Reports: Neymar reaches informal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over Barcelona transfer

Neymar has come to an understanding with Paris Saint-Germain and may be able to join Barcelona this summer.

The Brazilian forward will not come cheap and Barcelona may not be able to afford his services.

Neymar was sensational for Barcelona

According to a report published by Spanish newspaper Diario AS, Brazilian superstar Neymar has made a pact with Paris Saint-Germain and will be allowed to join Barcelona if the Catalans can afford his fee in the upcoming transfer window.

Neymar is still one of the most talented players in the world and will be an expensive signing should Barcelona decide to splash the cash. The Brazilian winger has not been at his best in France and has expressed his desire to return to Barcelona on several occasions in the past.

Neymar e PSG teriam acordo para facilitar volta ao Barcelona, diz jornal



👉 https://t.co/tlCCj1OKcT pic.twitter.com/1dDrTHNxTX — FOX Sports Brasil (de 🏠) (@FoxSportsBrasil) July 6, 2020

Barcelona has had a disappointing season so far and is looking to bolster its ageing forward line. Neymar is not particularly young anymore but his talent is unquestionable and his excellent relationship with the senior members at Barcelona will help him settle into the squad easily.

Barcelona, however, will need to find the finances to afford the Brazilian superstar. Neymar is one of the most expensive players in the French league and in the current financial environment, a bid for the winger may well be fiscal suicide.

Also Read: "I would sign Neymar again" - former Barcelona president asks club officials to consider Brazilian superstar's signing

Neymar could return to Barcelona this summer, according to the Spanish media

Advertisement

Neymar shares an excellent relationship with Lionel Messi

Neymar was widely regarded as the rightful heir to Lionel Messi's throne when he joined Barcelona in 2013. The Brazilian sensation did not have a good first season at the club but grew into his role and terrorised La Liga with his extraordinary dribbling skills.

Barcelona will try to sign Neymar in the transfer window despite the Brazilian's unsuccessful lawsuits against the club. Neymar has been a controversial figure over the past few years and a number of issues will have to be ironed out before the Paris Saint-Germain winger can return to Barcelona.

The biggest obstacle in Barcelona's path is Neymar's massive transfer fee. Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona a whopping €222 million for the winger in 2017 and the French club will try to recover a large part of the world-record fee.

Barcelona face Villarreal today 🏟



Remember this goal from Neymar ? 🧐#VillarrealBarca



pic.twitter.com/RbE22blKAR — VBET News (@VBETnews) July 5, 2020

According to multiple sources in the Spanish media, Paris Saint-Germain will not part with Neymar for a transfer fee less than €170 million. Barcelona's dire financial situation all but ensures that they will not be able to afford such a monumental price but the Catalans do have a few bargaining chips to offer the French giants.

Paris Saint-Germain has expressed interest in securing the services of Ousmane Dembele and the French winger could be included in a potential swap deal. Antoine Griezmann was also mentioned in a few reports but his excellent performance against Villarreal will have bought him some time at Barcelona.

Neymar shares an excellent relationship with Barcelona's best season

Neymar was a part of the lethal "MSN" trio at Barcelona and wreaked havoc in La Liga alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. Barcelona's famous attacking trident scored an incredible 122 goals in the 2014/15 season and smashed its own record the following year by scoring 131 goals.

Barcelona will have to dig deep into its dwindling reserves to find the money to bring Neymar back to Spain. The Brazilian maestro's addition to Barcelona's squad will certainly boost the side's chances of winning silverware next season.

Also Read: Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona Player Ratings as Antoine Griezmann wonder goal silences critics in vintage Blaugrana performance | La Liga 2019-20