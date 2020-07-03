"I would sign Neymar again" - former Barcelona president asks club officials to consider Brazilian superstar's signing

Former Barcelona executive Sandro Rosell has claimed that Neymar is the only player that can replace Lionel Messi.

Rosell was jailed in 2017 for misusing Barcelona's funds to sign the Brazilian winger.

Neymar was brilliant for Barcelona

In an exclusive interview with Spanish publication SPORT, former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell has called on the Catalan club to bring Brazilian superstar Neymar back to the club.

Neymar has hinted at a possible return to Barcelona for several years now and continues to attract interest from the Catalan giants. Barcelona is currently in a dire financial situation and is unlikely to be able to afford Neymar's hefty price tag.

Sandro Rosell: If I was Barça president, I would sign Neymar again https://t.co/QJQwiQPQj3 — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) July 3, 2020

Sandro Rosell, however, believes that Barcelona must dig deep to find the money to bring Neymar back to the club. The Brazilian winger's form has seen a significant downturn since his departure from Barcelona and Sandro Rosell believes that it is time for him to return.

Neymar is linked with a move to Barcelona every season and is not particularly happy in France. The Brazilian is a big fan of Lionel Messi and has tried on a few occasions in the past to join the Argentine genius at Barcelona.

Also Read: Barcelona director sends a cryptic message about VAR, claims "it is better not to touch the subject"

Former Barcelona board member Sandro Rosell wants to bring Neymar back

Advertisement

Sandro Rosell was responsible for bringing Neymar to Barcelona

Sandro Rosell brought Neymar to Barcelona in the summer of 2013 for a reported fee of €57 million. The young Brazilian was touted as the rightful heir to Lionel Messi's throne and endeared himself to the Barcelona fanbase with his exceptional talent.

After a shaky first season, Neymar's form reached its pinnacle in the 2014/15 season as he combined with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to wreak havoc in La Liga. The former Barcelona president claimed that Neymar is the only player talented enough to succeed Lionel Messi.

"Neymar is the only player, along with Messi, that really makes the difference. He has a great character on the pitch."

Barcelona have tried many options to fill their left-wing spot since Neymar left 👀



Many have failed ❌ pic.twitter.com/6M4HxGZWzS — Sport360° (@Sport360) June 30, 2020

Neymar formed a potent partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as Barcelona's ''MSN" trio scythed through defences to win the club an unprecedented treble. Barcelona's attacking trident scored an incredible 122 goal in the season.

While the following season may not have been as successful for Barcelona, the trio continued to dominate European football and scored 131 goals. While Barcelona missed out on the Champions League, it still managed to secure a domestic double.

Neymar was also the best player on the pitch during Barcelona's famous "Remontada" victory against Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian winger left Barcelona for the French club in the following transfer window for a record fee of €222 million.

Neymar broke several hearts by moving to France

Sandro Rosell also addressed Neymar's behaviour off the pitch and claimed that clubs will have to find a way to curb the Brazilian's disciplinary issues.

"I would draw up two contracts for him: one sporting and another based on behaviour."

The former Barcelona president found himself in trouble with the authorities due to Neymar's signing and had to resign from his post at the club. In 2017, Rosell was found guilty of misappropriating funds to sign the Brazilian and was jailed without bail.

Barcelona is currently struggling and is in a period of transition with several big-name signings failing to impress at the club. Neymar's return may well change things for the better at Barcelona but his services will come at a significant price.

Also Read: Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann should give Lionel Messi "a slap in the face", claims former French international