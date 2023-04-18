Real Madrid hit back at Barcelona's 'club of the regime' claims with extraordinary 4-minute video clip

Real Madrid have released a lengthy video detailing Barcelona's links to General Franco after Joan Laporta's comments regarding Los Blancos being the club of the regime.

The reigning Spanish champions uploaded a four-minute video to Madrid TV before it hit their social media platforms. It explains links between the Blaugrana and former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco as they responded to Laporta's comments.

The Barcelona president stated in a press conference on Monday (April 17) that Los Merengues were 'the club of the regime'. His comments were in response to Barca being accused of corruption in the ’Negreira Case'. Laporta strongly denied the allegations of payments being made to the former vice-president of Spanish football’s refereeing committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

Madrid's video details connections between the Catalan giants and Franco through archive footage and text. It is asserted that the Blaugrana offered the former dictator three medals and made him an honorary member of the club. Barca were also enjoyed success during his fascist regime.

The two El Clasico rivals' relationship has soured in the midst of the 'Negreira Case'. Real Madrid announced that they would testify against Barcelona in the investigation over the alleged payments.

Real Madrid urged to remove video responding to Barcelona president Laporta's comments

A spokesperson for the Catalan government, Patricia Plaja, has urged Real Madrid to remove the 'irresponsible' video. She said (via GOAL):

“It is such a crude manipulation of history that it seems to come from a manual. It is worrying, irresponsible and an offence to the people who suffered under the Franco regime. It would be nice if Real Madrid removed the video and apologised.”

Madrid are aggrieved with Laporta's comments about them being 'the team of the regime'. It was a term attributed to them during Franco's nearly 40-year reign in Spain.

The video also refers to the words used by their legendary former forward Santiago Bernabeu. He once said:

“When I hear that Real Madrid has been the team of the regime, it makes me want to s*** on the father of whoever says it."

The video also explains how Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium was opened by Franco's general minister, Jose Solis Ruiz. It also highlights how the club was saved from bankruptcy on three occasions during the regime.

The rivalry between the two El Clasico clubs is becoming increasingly toxic and this is the latest spat. Madrid are keeping a close eye on developments at Camp Nou with regard to their ’Negreira Case'.

