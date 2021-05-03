“Real Madrid was my home” - Achraf Hakimi wishes he was still a part of Los Blancos

Former Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi has revealed that he still considers the club his home and would have loved to extend his stay at the 13-time European Champions.

An academy graduate at Real Madrid, Hakimi played 17 times for the club before being loaned to Borussia Dortmund in 2018 for two seasons. Real eventually sold him to Serie A giants Inter Milan in 2020 for €40 million.

Hakimi has played a vital role in helping Inter Milan win the Scudetto after 11 years this season. He has contributed seven goals and eight assists in 41 games for the Nerazzurri in all competitions this term.

The full-back is a vital member of Inter's defense, which has dominated Serie A by conceding the least number of goals (29) on the way to the title.

However, speaking to El Chiringuito TV, Hakimi revealed he would've liked to remain a part of the Real Madrid backline and has kept the door open for an eventual return to the Santiago Bernabéu.

"Real Madrid was my home," Hakimi said. "I would've loved to stay there and fight for my place but the club decided otherwise."

Real Madrid could have right of first refusal

Achraf Hakimi also stated that Real Madrid could have the right of first refusal over the next three years via a clause in his current contract with Inter.

It would mean Real will have the opportunity to match the highest transfer offer that Inter receive if they want to repurchase him at the club. This might even turn out to be a better deal than paying off any buyout clause set by Inter.

"I can't blame Zinedine Zidane or the board," Hakimi added. "I guess Real Madrid maybe have the right of first refusal for me."

Whether or not Real decide to bring Hakimi back to the club is yet to be seen. However, considering the full-back seems keen to return, combined with the right of first refusal in his contract, he might turn out to be an excellent acquisition after a couple of years.

Daniel Carvajal could easily pass the baton to the highly-rated defender when the former enters the twilight of his career with Los Blancos.