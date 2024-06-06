Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos believes Jude Bellingham and 2 other England stars have Brazilian flair

Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos has picked Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Cole Palmer as the three English players with the Brazilian flair.

Brazilians are historically known for being some of the most skillful players in football history. Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Kaka, and more boast a glowing history. They currently have Neymar, Vinicius Junior, and others as certified skill masters.

Carlos has now named the three English players who have that flair. The legendary full-back told UrFreshTVSport (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Which English players have Brazilian flair? Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, and Foden."

Cole Palmer enjoyed a phenomenal first season at Chelsea after a summer move from Manchester City. He finished the season with 27 goals and 15 assists (combined for Chelsea and City). Apart from the impressive stats, Palmer showed his flair on the pitch. His wand of a left foot was often the difference maker.

Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, ended his first season at Real Madrid with three trophies. He won the Supercopa de Espana, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. Bellingham scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in 42 appearances across competitions. He has inherited Zinedine Zidane's number 5 shirt and is doing it justice.

Foden was a key player for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League, yet again. Foden won the Premier League Player of the Season award. Foden scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in 53 appearances across competitions. He is arguably one of the most talented English players of this generation.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham picked for England's Euro 2024 squad

Jude Bellingham has officially been picked for England's Euro 2024 squad. The Real Madrid midfielder's inclusion in Gareth Southgate's squad was never really in doubt.

After a trophy-laden first season in the Spanish capital, Bellingham will now look to help his national team. England are still on the hunt for their first-ever European Championship.

Bellingham was a key member of the FIFA World Cup 2022 squad. The 20-year-old has already made 29 appearances for the Three Lions, scoring thrice and providing five assists.