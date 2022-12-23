Real Madrid identify 2 players who could take over starting spot from Dani Carvajal: Reports

According to Defensa Central, as reported by Fichajes, Real Madrid have set their sights on two players to take over at the right-back spot from Dani Carvajal.

The 30-year-old right-back has made 18 appearances for Los Blancos so far this season. While Alvaro Odriozola is also at the club, he is not in Carlo Ancelotti's plans and is expected to leave sooner rather than later.

The club are looking for Carvajal's deputy and a player who can act as the Spaniard's heir in the long term. Galatasaray's French full-back Sacha Boey has emerged as a target for the La Liga club.

Real Madrid News @onlyrmcfnews Both Marco Asensio & Dani Carvajal are back in training Both Marco Asensio & Dani Carvajal are back in training 🇪🇸✅ https://t.co/adbgDGP2HN

Boey joined the Turkish club last season and has managed to establish himself as a top player in his position. He has made 13 appearances for them so far this season.

Los Blancos are keeping an eye on the 22-year-old defender and believe he can emulate Carvajal's role at the club. Apart from Boey, Real Madrid Castilla star Vinicius Tobias is another player whom the club are hoping to forge into one of the best in the world.

The former Bayer Leverkusen player has been a reliable player for the Spanish giants for a considerable period. He has made 348 appearances for the club so far in his career.

Real Madrid star David Alaba spoke about the team's objectives this season

Elche CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid star David Alaba is setting lofty expectations for the team as the second half of the season is set to start. The Austrian said (via Madrid Universal):

“You always set goals for yourself, new goals. Now the second half of the season begins, we are in all competitions and we want to become champions. In UCL, we want to show what we can do, that we belong to the best in the world.”

Alaba joined Los Blancos after 13 long years in Bayern Munich. Speaking about the move, he said:

“Joining Madrid? I was with Bayern Munich for 13 years and knew everything inside out. Then you come to a new dressing room, new people, new teammates, a new language, a really different culture. You had to adapt, but the team really made it very easy for me."

