Real Madrid have reportedly identified Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies as their primary target for the 2024 summer transfer window. The Canada international is off to a flying start in the new Bundesliga season, producing three assists in as many appearances.

According to fichajes.net, Los Blancos are clear on their stance for Davies to bolster the club's quality at left-back despite the presence of Fran Garcia. The 24-year-old left-back has started all of Real Madrid's La Liga fixtures this season after joining from Rayo Vallecano for a fee of €5 million.

The abovementioned report further claims that Davies has denied a contract extension with the Bavarian outfit. Currently, the 22-year-old full-back is obligated to remain at Bayern Munich till the summer of 2025.

Since joining the Bundesliga giants from the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2019 for a reported fee exceeding $22 million, Davies has established himself as a top left-back in Europe.

The pacey defender has managed 157 appearances for Bayern Munich to date, scoring eight goals and providing 28 assists across all competitions. He has won the Bundesliga five times and the UEFA Champions League trophy once, among other honors at the Allianz Arena.

"I don’t see why not"- Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies makes claim about future at Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies in action (via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich star who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in 2024, Alphonso Davies eased the nerves of his current employers and their fans when asked about his future.

Reports suggest that the 22-year-old full-back has denied signing an extension on his current agreement, scheduled to end in 2025. However, stating that he would be open to continuing at the Allianz Arena, Davies said (via Bavarian Football Works):

"I don’t see why not. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. They have great players. We saw many legends come and go. It’s truly an amazing feeling to be able to play for a club like this. Going forward, I just want to be part of that and give my all for the club."

The Canada international's comments on the matter came soon after his agent pushed talks over an extension to 2024 while praising La Liga giants Real Madrid. A move for Davies would certainly be on the cards next summer, given the player will enter the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich.