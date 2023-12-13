Real Madrid identify main penalty taker after Luka Modric’s miss against Union Berlin: Reports

Real Madrid have identified Jude Bellingham as their new primary penalty taker following Luka Modric's miss against Union Berlin in the Champions League.

Despite the miss, Los Blancos went on to win the game 3-2 after coming from 2-1 down and qualified for the knockout round with a perfect six wins from as many games.

However, as per reports from Spanish outlet Diario AS, Bellingham will be handed the responsibilities of converting spot-kicks for Carlo Ancelotti's team from now on.

This development is unlikely to be as a direct result of Modric's missed effort in the first half against Union Berlin. With age catching up to the Croatian, it seems like the right time to divide his responsibilities among the up and coming younger members of the squad.

Jude Bellingham seems like a no-brainer for such decisions as he is gifted with natural football abilities as well as a mature head way beyond his years.

Since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a blockbuster €103 million deal, the Englishman has set the Santiago Bernabeu on fire with his performances. Bellingham has bagged 16 goals and five assists in just 19 games across competitions so far this season.

Real Madrid will host Villarreal in their next game in La Liga on Sunday, December 17.

Dani Ceballos extends gratitude towards Real Madrid boss Ancelotti

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos recently spoke highly of Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Spaniard thanked his manager and said he owes his time with Los Blancos to Ancelotti, and that he is very supportive.

"If I'm at Real Madrid, it's thanks to Carlo Ancelotti. He was key for me to be here today.

"He has always supported me. He told me he was very happy for the goal. His trust is key for me. He's like a father to all of us."

Ceballos came through the youth ranks at Real Betis and played for their first team between 2014-17. His performances earned him a move to Madrid that year and he has been with the capital club since.

However, Dani Ceballos did depart twice on loan, both instances were to Arsenal to play under Unai Emery and then Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has made 12 appearances for Real Madrid this season, scoring just one goal in the process - the winner against Union Berlin.