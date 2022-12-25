Real Madrid identify surprise replacement for Carlo Ancelotti despite previous failed attempts - Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid have identified their replacement for Carlo Ancelotti once the Italian decides to step down as the manager.

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as a top target for Los Blancos. However, it is also reported that the Spanish giants' hierarchy still want former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel at the helm.

Back in 2018, Nagelsmann had a phone call with Los Blancos' CEO Jose Angel Sanchez. Nagelsmann, however, deemed that it was not the right time for him to take charge of the La Liga side. He later told Guilleme Balague (via Managing Madrid):

“I try to calculate, but it’s not that easy in soccer. It’s always a process, you try to calculate, but things always change from the next season or the next year. I do think it is important to have a plan. If the plan becomes a reality, that I am not sure about, but it is important to have a plan.

"It’s important to have a structure with your career plan. First, Hoffenheim, then RB Leipzig, and after that you try to take the correct next step."

He added:

“Yes, it is true that I had a phone call with Jose Angel Sanchez of Real Madrid. I was not the only coach that he called, I think he got in touch with many, many managers. He wanted to talk to me and get to know me — to hear my philosophy and my ideas about playing soccer."

Julian Nagelsmann was convinced that he made the right call by turning down Real Madrid

Not many managers get called up to take charge of Real Madrid. Hence, it might come as a surprise to many that the current Bayern Munich manager Nagelsmann turned the opportunity down. The German, however, believed it was too soon for him to move to a club of that size.

Nagelsmann said of the decision:

“I think I made the right decision at the time, It was not that easy, because Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, but if they call me in the future, maybe the decision would be different.

"I think two years ago, the decision was correct because I had no time to learn the language and no time for preparation."

He further said:

"I did not have great experience with international games. To be the next manager of Real Madrid, was not the right next step in my plans. The step to go to RB Leipzig was better for my career and better for my development as a manager. In the end, it was not that easy, but I think it was the right one.”

Nagelsmann's Bayern sit comfortably atop the Bundesliga with a healthy four-point cushion over SC Freiburg in second. They will travel to his former club RB Leipzig on January 21 when their campaign resumes following the winter break.

