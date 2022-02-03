Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and AC Milan interested in signing Arsenal loanee - Reports

Arsenal loanee William Saliba is reportedly attracting interest from European giants Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and AC Milan. The French defender joined the Gunners from Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2019 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club. He is currently on loan at Marseille.

According to Calciomercato, William Saliba's agent Niang Djibril has reportedly 'forged relationships' with a number of Europe's top clubs during his client's loan spell with Marseille, including Inter Milan. Real Madrid and AC Milan are also believed to be monitoring the performances of the youngster.

William Saliba joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth £27 million. The 20-year-old spent the 2019-20 season on loan with Saint-Etienne before returning to Arsenal in the summer of 2020. He was loaned out to Ligue 1 side Nice for the 2020-21 season in order to gain more experience and regular playing time. Saliba made 22 appearances for Nice in all competitions and scored one goal.

The defender's impressive performances for Nice led many to believe that Saliba would return to Arsenal in the summer of 2021 and become a regular member of the club's first-team under the management of Mikel Arteta.

Saliba was, however, surprisingly sent away on loan once more. He joined French giants Marseille on loan for the 2021-22 campaign. He has made 29 appearances for the club in all competitions this season. His solid performances have helped propel the club to second-place in the Ligue table.

Mikel Arteta's reluctance to keep hold of William Saliba and integrate him with the club's first-team has baffled fans and pundits. Despite the Frenchman's impressive performances and development during his loan spells in Ligue 1, he is yet to make a senior appearance for Arsenal.

Saliba's performances have caught the attention of Real Madrid. Los Blancos are yet to sign a replacement for Raphael Varane after parting ways with the Frenchman last summer. Saliba's speed and physicality make him the ideal replacement for Varane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the Serie A table. The Italian giants have, however, been unable to replicate their domestic performances in continental competitions in recent years and will therefore be eager to improve their squad's strength in depth. Inter Milan's cross-town rivals AC Milan are also believed to be interested in William Saliba.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta likely to integrate William Saliba into the club's first team next season

Arsenal managed to sign Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £50 million last summer. The England international has formed an impressive partnership with Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes in the centre of defense this season.

The Gunners, however, lack adequate cover and competition for the duo. Rob Holding is currently the club's third-choice centre-back. The 26-year-old has produced the goods for the Gunners in recent years, but lacks the speed, physicality and fitness to play week in week out for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal told Saliba weeks ago that they trust him 100% for the future, he joined OM on loan to play all games as starter then he’ll be back. Arsenal are following William Saliba's progress closely - they are really happy with the French centre back.Arsenal told Saliba weeks ago that they trust him 100% for the future, he joined OM on loan to play all games as starter then he’ll be back. #Arsenal Arsenal are following William Saliba's progress closely - they are really happy with the French centre back. 🇫🇷 #AFCArsenal told Saliba weeks ago that they trust him 100% for the future, he joined OM on loan to play all games as starter then he’ll be back. #Arsenal

The Spaniard is therefore likely to integrate William Saliba into his squad once he returns from his impressive loan spell with Marseille next summer.

