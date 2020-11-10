Real Madrid and Inter Milan could trade Christian Eriksen and Isco in January swap deal

Real Madrid could be involved in a January swap deal that would see them trade Isco for Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international completed a move to Italy from Tottenham last January but has struggled to nail down a regular place under Antonio Conte. The creative playmaker has looked nothing like the player he was in north London.

Isco, on the other hand, has been a part of all of Real Madrid's triumphs in the last six years but was always useful rather than essential. The Spanish midfielder has been inconsistent under Zinedine Zidane and has not been a vital part of Los Blancos' squads.

The Spain international very rarely starts games for Real Madrid and on the few occasions that he does, he is often substituted before the game is up. Isco has already expressed his frustration regarding the situation.

According to the latest reports in the Italian media, both clubs could offer the players a route out, with a loan swap deal being mooted.

Isco has made six appearances in the league this season and failed to complete 90 minutes in any of them, while he is yet to make an appearance in the Champions League for Real Madrid.

The situation is not too different for Eriksen in Milan, who has made seven appearances in all competitions and has been taken off in every fixture. Both players are still waiting for their first goal contribution of the season.

For the Inter Milan star, this is a far cry from his time in London, where he dominated games on a regular basis while starring for Tottenham. Ultimately, a move away from the San Siro after less than a year could represent his best option.

Could Eriksen prove to be the difference-maker for struggling Real Madrid?

This season has started in a less than ideal manner for Real Madrid and although the club currently sit 4th on the league table, their overall play has left a lot to be desired.

They were hammered 4-1 by a severely depleted Valencia side in their latest game, while their Champions League campaign has also been less than straightforward.

The potential arrival of Christian Eriksen at the Bernabeu could help address some of the creativity issues at Real Madrid. If he can perform at the high levels expected at the club, Eriksen could revive a career that still has a lot of promise.

Inter Milan, for their part, have also struggled this season and Antonio Conte will have to start finding solutions for his side's problems before it is too late.