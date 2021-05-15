Real Madrid interested in signing Serie A star - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer.

Los Blancos are looking to sign a long-term replacement for the aging Luka Modric and believe Nicolo Barella could be the right man for the job.

According to Fichajes, Inter Milan could be forced to sell a number of their star players this summer despite winning their first Scudetto in 11 years.

The Italian giants' precarious financial situation means the club will look to sell some key members of the squad to balance the books.

Real Madrid will look to take advantage of this situation to sign Nicolo Barella. Los Blancos are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric approach the latter stages of their careers. The club are also likely to part ways with Isco and Dani Ceballos this summer.

Nicolo Barella joined Inter Milan on loan from Cagliari in 2019 and enjoyed an impressive season with Antonio Conte's side. His consistent performances earned him a permanent move to the club in the summer of 2020.

The midfielder has continued his impressive form this season, scoring three goals in 35 appearances for Inter Milan.

🚨| Real Madrid are interested in Nicolò Barella. They will try to sign him. Bayern and Barcelona are also interested.@Gazzetta_it [🥈] pic.twitter.com/Saj2UFVk1g — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) January 19, 2021

Nicolo Barella could prove to be a cheaper option for Real Madrid than Paul Pogba or Eduardo Camvinga

Real Madrid have been linked with a number of top-quality midfielders in recent months. Zinedine Zidane is said to be a huge fan of Manchester United's Paul Pogba and teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga.

Both Pogba and Camavinga have been valued at £70 million by their respective clubs, which could prove to be an obstacle for Real Madrid given their current financial situation.

📍🌖| Real Madrid is one of many clubs interested in Inter's Nicolò Barella. However, Inter want to renew his contract soon, to avoid losing him. @diarioas #rmalive pic.twitter.com/CFCDSDzJhs — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 7, 2021

The Spanish giants could, therefore, make a move for Barella, who they consider to be a cheaper option. Inter Milan are likely to demand a fee in the region of £40 million for the Italian midfielder.